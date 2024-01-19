© AP / Markus Schreiber



President Javier Milei has issued a warning at Davos, saying "collectivist experiments" will lead to poverty.One month on from taking office as Argentina's new president, self-described "anarcho-capitalist" Javier Milei has urged Western leaders to steer clear of the socialist path he claims led his country into an economic crisis and surging poverty."We have lived through this," Milei told the Davos audience.Western leaders are similarly abandoning the model of freedom "for different versions of what we call collectivism," Milei claimed.Argentina, which boasts abundant natural resources, was among the world's richest nations in the first half of the 20th century, giving rise to the then-common phrase, 'rich as an Argentine'."No matter how rich you may be, or how much you may have in terms of natural resources, or how skilled your population may be or educated, or how many bars of gold you may have in the central bank,Most Western countries today have adopted "collectivist variants," all of which are contrary to the model that "led humanity to the most spectacular progress in its history," Milei argued.Milei said he came to Davos to invite Western nations to "get back on the path of prosperity, economic freedom, limited government and unlimited respect of private property." He added that private-sector wealth creators mustn't surrender to statism. "The state is the problem itself. You are the true protagonists of this story, and rest assured that as from today, Argentina is your staunch, unconditional ally."