A fire has broken out at the Shakhty polyester plant in the Rostov region of Russia It has been extinguished, and nine people were injured, according to a report by Yekateryna Stenyakina, the deputy of the State Duma of Russia from the Rostov region.Stenyakina shared on her Telegram: "There was an explosion at the polyester plant in my hometown of Shakhty. Residential buildings were not damaged, but there is destruction in the production building itself."According to the Russian Telegram channel Don Mash Russia's Ministry of Emergencies previously reported that the fire covered an area of 200 square meters, with the workshop for the production of fillers for mattresses and pillows affected.Information regarding two victims - an individual with a broken leg and another with burns - surfaced online.However, Stenyakina later clarified that the fire at the polyester plant in Shakhty had been successfully extinguished., and the rest received medical assistance on the spot. There are no deaths. Specialists will investigate the causes of the fire," she wrote.Vasily Golubev,