It has been extinguished, and nine people were injured, according to a report by Yekateryna Stenyakina, the deputy of the State Duma of Russia from the Rostov region.
Stenyakina shared on her Telegram: "There was an explosion at the polyester plant in my hometown of Shakhty. Residential buildings were not damaged, but there is destruction in the production building itself."
According to the Russian Telegram channel Don Mash, eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion first, followed by black smoke in the vicinity of the plant.
Comment:
Russia's Ministry of Emergencies previously reported that the fire covered an area of 200 square meters, with the workshop for the production of fillers for mattresses and pillows affected.
Information regarding two victims - an individual with a broken leg and another with burns - surfaced online.
However, Stenyakina later clarified that the fire at the polyester plant in Shakhty had been successfully extinguished.
"A total of nine people were injured; three were hospitalized, and the rest received medical assistance on the spot. There are no deaths. Specialists will investigate the causes of the fire," she wrote.
Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, denied information about a drone attack. He emphasized that at the time of the explosion, the air defense in the region was not operational.
The plant, inaugurated in the summer of 2023, was one of the largest producers of polyester staple fiber in Russia.
Comment: With all the fires and explosions of late, all points considered, it seems most likely that this was sabotage: