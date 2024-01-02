early Tuesday morning.The FDNY was called to the 580 block of Main Street, just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, at around 5.54am, after reports came in of explosions and, the fire department told The Independent.The NYPD said to The Independent that "it is believed that it was a transformer that possibly caused the incident."A transformer is a device that transfers electric energy from one circuit to others.The potential explosions have, abc7 reports.People on the Upper East Side and Astoria in Queens also reported they felt small tremors.Multiple residents reported they were abruptly awoken by loud noises and the feeling of their buildings shaking.Footage uploaded onto Citizen, a personal safety network, shows multiple firefighters at the scene, along withWhile the roads are still open, the NYPD is helping traffic through the area while the large FDNY presence counties to investigate, the outlet said.The FDNY said they are still at the scene investigating the source of the explosion.No injuries have been reported and the structural integrity of the surrounding buildings was also being checked, but none seemed affected, the outlet reports.The FDNY told The Independent thatThey have turned the scene over to Con Edison, the power supply company for New York City.The Independent has tried to contact Con Edison but has received no reply.