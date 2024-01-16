© Video Grab, file



refer to this kind of ethnic cleansing as 'voluntary migration.'

Earlier, an Israeli army spokesman said the army had fired on militants in the border area near the Nitzana (Awja) crossing.The spokesman added that the clashes resulted in injuries, noting that about 20 suspects, including gunmen, arrived from Egypt to the border area.Israel's Channel 7 reported unusual exchanges of fire on the border with Egypt.Later, the Israeli Army Radio claimed that the suspects were trying to smuggle drugs into Israel.Egypt's Al Qahira news channel quoted a security source as saying that Egyptian forces had thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs on the Egyptian Israeli border.The shooting took place near the Al-Awja crossing in the same area where an operation by Egyptian policeman Mohamed Salah killed three Israeli soldiers in June.Arab commentators told Al-Jazeera that this type of well-coordinated operation indicates the involvement of a large militant group, or groups, many of whom operate in the Sinai region.They directly linked the incident to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.Since the first days of the war, Israel has repeatedly shelled the border wall between Rafah and Egypt, forcing the latter to shut down the border completely in the face of Palestinian movement.Tensions brewed as Israel threatened to occupy the Philadelphia route between Rafah, in southern Gaza, and Egypt, alleging that Hamas uses underground tunnels to smuggle weapons.Egypt denies such allegations, stressing that all tunnels have already been destroyed.Palestinians, and others accuse Israel of using the alleged tunnels with Egypt as a pretense to justify reoccupying the area, where over a million Palestinian have been pushed there following Israeli war, which killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians.Israeli officials have been open about wanting to displace Palestinians out of the Strip. Some Israeli officials, including rightwing Israeli Prime Minister,