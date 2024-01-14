© Samuel Corum/Getty Images



After second night of US-UK strikes in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthis, fears of wider regional conflict growSpeaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Saturday morning, on his way from Washington to Camp David in Maryland, the US president declined to go into further detail and switched to answering questions about the Taiwan election.In a statement from the US military, the US Central Command said the "follow-on action" early Saturday local time against a Houthi radar site was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.The latest strike came after the US navy on Friday warned American-flagged vessels to steer clear of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the next 72 hours after the initial airstrikes. The Houthi leadership, who say they are acting in solidarity with Gaza and targeting Israeli-linked shipping, later vowed fierce retaliation across the Red Sea trade route.At an emergency session of the United Nations security council on Friday in New York, the US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that no ship was safe from the Houthi threat in the Red Sea.Retired Lt Gen David Deptula, now dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies,told CNN that protecting business was "secondary" to the priority of security in the region.After the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England all held interest rates steady in mid-December and cautiously signaled that the fight to tamp down soaring prices may be coming to an end, the latest events in the Red Sea are causing fresh nerves.Deptula warned that deterrence may not be possible by co-ercion alone and an international coalition "may need to completely destroy the Houthis' means of power projection"."The impact is minimal on oil, it's just a re-routing of the supply chain," Hirs said. "The Red Sea doesn't matter with oil because you can spend another 14 days and go around Africa."Jayapal, a Democratic representative from Washington, said: "Let us have that conversation, because in my mind this is about how we protect our shipping routes but it is also about the war in Gaza and how do we make sure that does not expand?"