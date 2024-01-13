under the guidance of foreign specialists

Over 60 people are being trained in Moldova under the guidance of foreign instructors to carry out terrorist attacks in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, the region's State Security Ministry said.in a statement on its website.They started when grenade launchers were fired at the building housing the State Security Ministry. Then, broadcasting antennas were blown up at one of the region's largest radio and TV centers, located in the village of Mayak. As well, military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa, and the location of the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent were attacked.In addition, grenade launchers were fired at an ammunition depot near the village of Kolbasna, which serves as a storage facility for roughly 20,000 tons of ammunition removed from European countries after Soviet troops withdrew.No one was injured in the attack.Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky stated thatand blamed the Moldovan special services for the attempted arson of the military registration and enlistment office in Tiraspol. The Transnistrian leader put in place the maximum terrorist threat level, which was lowered from red to yellow on May 25, 2022 and remains in effect to date.