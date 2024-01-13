Ursula von der Leyen and Moldova's President Maia Sandu

FILE PHOTO. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Moldova's President Maia Sandu. According to the statement, special combat groups are currently being trained at the facilities of the Moldovan security services under the guidance of foreign specialists.
Over 60 people are being trained in Moldova under the guidance of foreign instructors to carry out terrorist attacks in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, the region's State Security Ministry said.

"According to available information, special combat groups (more than 60 people, mostly from Ukraine and experienced in combat operations) are currently being trained at the facilities of the Moldovan security services under the guidance of foreign specialists to carry out terrorist acts on the territory of the republic aimed at destroying critical life-support facilities, sabotaging military facilities, capturing or killing the highest officials of the republic and heads of security agencies," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In April 2022, Transnistria was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks. They started when grenade launchers were fired at the building housing the State Security Ministry. Then, broadcasting antennas were blown up at one of the region's largest radio and TV centers, located in the village of Mayak. As well, military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa, and the location of the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent were attacked.

In addition, grenade launchers were fired at an ammunition depot near the village of Kolbasna, which serves as a storage facility for roughly 20,000 tons of ammunition removed from European countries after Soviet troops withdrew. The facility was guarded by the Operational Group of Russian forces. No one was injured in the attack.

Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky stated that the sabotage plot had been hatched on Ukrainian territory and blamed the Moldovan special services for the attempted arson of the military registration and enlistment office in Tiraspol. The Transnistrian leader put in place the maximum terrorist threat level, which was lowered from red to yellow on May 25, 2022 and remains in effect to date.