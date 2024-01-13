© US Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS



Oil prices have hit $80 (£62.83) as fears grew about the economic impact of disruption to international trade through the Red Sea and escalating tensions in the Middle East.Raising concerns about a possible inflation shock for the world economy,to a high of $80.75 a barrel on Friday, whileThe overnight strikes were in response to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the missiles, drones and rockets fired by the Yemeni group at US and UK warships, as tensions mount in the region during the Israel-Gaza war.The world's largest shipping lines have paused shipments through the Red Sea, diverting container freight around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa - adding thousands of miles to journeys, driving up costs and delaying deliveries of vital components and consumer goods to Europe.Economists warn thatafter the Covid pandemic and energy price-shock exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of the US bank. "These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain cautious. While we hope for the best, the past year demonstrated why we must be prepared for any environment," he said.Ana Boata, the head of macroeconomic research at Allianz Trade, said the disruption"Should this crisis last for several months, global trade growth in volume would be impacted ... increasing the risk of a delayed rebound from the 2023 recession," she said.Sources close toMinisters are concerned that disruption to shipping could damage Britain's economy as it struggles for growth momentum amid pressure on households and businesses from the cost of living crisis.Official figures on Friday showed the UK economy grew by 0.3% in November - after shrinking by 0.3% in October - propped up in part by Black Friday spending. Economists cautioned that, despite growth in November.The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has warned that the shipping disruption "may have an impact" and that the government is watching developments closely.The rerouting of shipments from the Red Sea to around the coast of Africa adds about 10 days longer to journey times, adding to the cost of deliveries and causing delays for manufacturers and retailers in Europe.However, while, they remain only a quarter of the peak recorded in 2021, when the pandemic and blockage of the Suez canal by the Ever Given container ship caused chaos for international trade.Meanwhile,Although oil prices have risen sharply, they remain significantly lower than in the autumn of 2023, and almost $60 below near-record levels reached in March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.John Glen, the chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said:And the key issue is inflation is going to be driven by what's in the box, rather than the cost of transporting it."However, economists say sustained disruption or further escalation in the Middle East conflict could have a bigger impact.That'd be a different kettle of fish altogether," Glen said.