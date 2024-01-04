reduced road freight volumes and less demand

British haulage businesses going insolvent has jumped over the last two years as the fallout of the UK economy has pushed business to go bust.Over the last 12 months, 463 haulage businesses went bust, more than double the number two years ago, according to a freedom of information (FOI) report obtained by accountancy firm Price Bailey.The data shows that the number of haulage businesses entering insolvency acrossinsolvencies.According to Price Bailey, a convergence of adverse factors is squeezing the haulage sector, includingMatt Howard, head of the insolvency and recovery team at Price Bailey said: "Business failures among hauliers are rising at a rate unheard of in more than a decade. We are seeingThe firm also looked at credit risk scores using data from the Delphi Risk score by the Market IQ database.London-based haulage business credit risk scores are considerably higher than the national average.Speaking to City A.M., Declan Pang, public affairs and policy director for England at Road Haulage Association said:Pang explained: "We've seenHe added: "We're urging the government to offer more practical support for our industry to slow cost hikes and boost the economy. We're calling for an emissions-linked rebate to help operators switch to low-carbon fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil — and continuing the freeze on diesel fuel duty."We also want the apprenticeship levy reformed to help firms recruit and train new drivers and mechanics more cost effectively."Haulage businesses to have gone bust in recent months include Mark Stewart, based in Humberside (October), Knights of Old. Based in Northamptonshire (September) and Cross Transport in Birmingham (June).Howard said.