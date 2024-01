The wave of layoffs that has broken over Silicon Valley in the past two years isn't over.The cuts at two of the industry's biggest and most profitable firms show that the tech world is not done with the waves of layoffs . After a massive hiring spree during the first years of the pandemic, start-ups and Big Tech firms alike have been firing tens of thousands of workers as higher interest rates make it more expensive to invest in new projects and the companies seek to increase their profitability, rather than focusing on growth.At Google, the cuts were a continuation of layoffs that hit teams including its Waze navigation app, new employee recruiting and Google News."Throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes," said Chris Pappas, a Google spokesperson. "We're responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead."Wednesday's cutsGoogle has invested billions of dollars over many years to build hardware and compete with Apple in the smartphone and smartwatch markets and Amazon on home devices, butThe cuts at Amazon and Google this weekThe layoffs shook Silicon Valley, ending the era . Start-up funding dropped as well. The gloom has only been tempered by the artificial intelligence revolution, with investors pouring money into AI start-ups and Big Tech firms putting off some of their spending cut plans to buy more computer chips and hire AI researchers in order to take advantage of consumer interest in the new tech."Our industry continues to evolve quickly and it's important that we prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a letter to employees Wednesday.Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.