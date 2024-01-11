Life expectancy in the UK has fallen for both males and females
FILE: Queue for Covid injections in Iceland.
, with the reduction driven mainly by the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic.
A boy born between 2020 and 2022 is expected to live until he is 78.6 years old, while a girl born in that period is expected to live for 82.6 years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
This compares to children born between 2017 and 2019, with life expectancy having fallen by 38 weeks
from 79.3 years for males born in that period and by 23 weeks from 83.0 years for females.
The ONS said the pandemic had led to increased mortality in 2020 and 2021
, and the impact is now seen in the latest life expectancy estimates.
However, the ONS said this does not mean a baby born between 2020 and 2022 will go on to live a shorter life, as life expectancy can increase as mortality rates improve through the years.
Pamela Cobb from the ONS said: "After a decade of slowing life expectancy improvements, we've now seen life expectancy fall for both men and women.
"The average lifespan of a baby born today will be determined by changes in mortality across their lifetime. If mortality rates improve, then life expectancy will go back up."
The latest estimates mean life expectancy at birth has returned to the same level it was for females born between 2010 and 2012 and is now slightly below the 2010 to 2012 level for males, the ONS said, noting that life expectancy improvements have been slow for the past decade.
The King's Fund charity, which works to improve health and care in England, said the data "lays bare the impact that the pandemic has had on life expectancy in the UK" and suggested a failure to bounce back following that period could point to "deeper problems with the health of the nation and the resilience of the health care system".
The charity said: "Improving life expectancy in the UK will require a coherent cross-government strategy that supports people to make healthy choices, identifies and treats illness earlier, and reduces health inequalities by improving the health of people in deprived communities."
England consistently has the highest life expectancy at birth for males and females, while Scotland has the lowest, the ONS said.
Comment:
also reports
that, shockingly, maternity deaths are the highest in 20 years, and this comes amidst data showing that, during and following lockdowns, birth rates across the West have either remained stagnant or fallen.
Meanwhile STDs are soaring
. Notably, pregnant women were recommended to get injected and there were unusual spikes in miscarriages and infant deaths during, and following, lockdowns:
The number of women dying during pregnancy or soon after childbirth has reached its highest level in almost 20 years, according to data from a major UK study.
Experts said the figures raise "further concern" about maternity services and called for matters such as pre-pregnancy health and personalised care to be "prioritised as a matter of urgency".
MBRRACE-UK, which conducts surveillance and investigates the causes of maternal deaths, stillbirths and infant deaths as part of the national Maternal, Newborn and Infant clinical Outcome Review Programme (MNI-CORP), said there were 13.41 deaths per 100,000 pregnancies reported from 2020 to 2022.
Excluding deaths from Covid-19 - which was the second most common cause - the maternal death rate for the period was 11.54 per 100,000.
This is up from 8.79 per 100,000 in 2017 to 2019.
The main cause of death in women who died during pregnancy or within six weeks of their pregnancy ending was thrombosis and thromboembolism, or blood clots in the veins.
Heart disease and deaths related to poor mental health were also common.
The figures were released ahead of the publication of the 2024 Saving Lives, Improving Mothers' Care report.
The 2023 report, which was published in October, "identified clear examples of maternity systems under pressure", according to Professor Marian Knight, director of the National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit and MBRRACE-UK maternal reporting lead.
She added that the latest "increase in maternal mortality raises further concern".
"Ensuring pre-pregnancy health, including tackling conditions such as overweight and obesity, as well as critical actions to work towards more inclusive and personalised care, need to be prioritised as a matter of urgency now more than ever," Professor Knight said.
The maternal death rate among black women decreased slightly compared to 2019 to 2021, although black women remained three times more likely to die compared to white women.
[...]
Maternity and neonatal services
"The NHS has also introduced maternal medical networks and specialist centres, which are a vital step in improving the identification and management of potentially fatal medical conditions in pregnancy, wherever a woman receives care, and to ensure England continues to improve in its position as one of the safest countries in the world to give birth. [...]
A few years prior to the contrived coronavirus crisis, life expectancy was stalling
, and in some cases falling for the country's poor, due to the government's austerity cuts following the financial collapse of 2008, however, it was after the lockdowns and the roll out of the experimental covid injections that life expectancy for everyone began crashing, which is actually contrary to what we were told the two brutal policies would achieve.
Data from New Zealand's whistleblower shows when the uptick in deaths began there, and which has been found to be similar across much of the West:
(2021) Study finds life expectancy of US men dropped by over TWO YEARS since lockdowns were introduced - 6 month drop recorded in other Western countries
