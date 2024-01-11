Membership in the group will "help reduce the Western dominance generally," Muda Yusuf told RT...A prominent Nigerian economist has claimed that membership of BRICS is a "win-win situation."Speaking on Tuesday during an exclusive interview to RT"Such sectors as oil and gas, technology sector, agricultural sector, solid mineral sector, and generally our infrastructure" will get advantages from joining the economic block, he added.Yusuf stressed that with a BRICS membership, "we [Nigeria] are likely to see a much better balance of payment position." Muda Yusuf believes that Abuja will see "a more liberal terms, in terms of what to do" and a lot more "freedom".he added."BRICS membership has a very important value in terms ofbecause if the country belongs to such economic bloc, there's a whole lot of opportunities it gives you in terms of influence among members, and even globally."There are bilateral relationships among the members of the BRICS and the collective interests that are also protected."According to the BRICS information portal,has stated that the country plans to join the BRICS group of nations in the next two years.In 2006, Brazil, Russia, India, and China formed the BRICS group of emerging economies, and South Africa joined in 2010.