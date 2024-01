© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In many ways, our society feels like it is heading toward the end of the world without any hope of preventing civilization from the head-on collision with doom it's currently facing.The issues ruining our country are eerily similar to several apocalyptic novels high school students were once required to read before graduation. These stories were set in worlds that resemble our own to serve as a warning for what would come from a freedom-rich society lulled into complacency by a malevolent ruling class.Our greatest issue is that men don't want to be strong anymore. But why would they? Older generations , captivated by the sexual revolution and controlled by the rise of feminism , have consistently allowed the demonization of the next group of young men ready to take their place. Instead of protecting them from ideological forces that would see them turned into nothing more than a sidekick, they sat back and laughed as young men struggled under the weight.They tell themselves the decline is inevitable, that it's normal for kids to be disloyal to their heritage because they were. When the wolves came for control of our manufacturing, entertainment and education, the slow decline was something they were more than willing to scoff at but never actually did anything to fix.Predictably, their indifference came at a high cost.Still, as G. Michael Hopf wrote in "Those Who Remain," his 2016 end-of-the-world novel, "Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And weak men create hard times."Surely, Hopf is describing this exact moment our society faces as we stare down rumors of world wars, open borders and unbearable inflation caused by society's weak protectors — an aging generation hell-bent on living in a fantasy world of their glory days.Although we are certainly lacking strong men willing to stand up and protect the most vulnerable, new Gallup polling reported by Daniel Cox, pollster and director of Survey Center on American Life, shows that help is on the way.With their protections, society can be free to build families with honorable legacies, economies that benefit all stations and lasting peace.