Pro-Palestinian Protests

Ottawa police have charged a man with 18 counts of mischief to property after anti-Semitic symbols and "hateful messages" were spray painted in multiple locations around the downtown area.The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said the incidents happened on Dec. 22, 2023."The incidents occurred on Elgin, O'Connor, Nepean, Cooper, Gilmour, Gloucester, Lisgar and Metcalfe Streets as well as in Confederation Park," an OPS news release said.The charges come just days after Toronto police responded to a fire at a Jewish-owned grocery store.Police and firefighters attended the fire at 6 a.m. on Jan. 3 at International Delicatessen Foods, located at Steeles Avenue and Petrolia Road. Reports indicate the deli had been sprayed with graffiti saying "Free Palestine."Toronto Fire Services put out the fire and said no injuries were sustained.Oct. 7 was the day that Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, sparking a war.There were 338 reported hate crimes from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, 2023, according to the TPS news release. Of those, 147 were against Jews and 37 were considered anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian, or anti-Arab.Pro-Palestinian protests have also been increasing across the country.On Nov. 14, 2023, protestors surrounded a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining in Vancouver.A hundred police officers were dispatched to deal with the situation.Social media videos showed protesters waving Palestinian flags, shouting slogans, and jeering Mr. Trudeau outside the restaurant in the city's Chinatown, The Canadian Press reported On Jan. 1, 2024, Toronto Police closed down a Highway 401 overpass over concerns about safety due to a pro-Palestinian protest in the area.Police said there would be no access to Avenue Road from the highway."Police are on scene to enforce this in order to keep demonstrators, counter-demonstrators, and passing traffic safe. Stay tuned for re-opening details," TPS posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 3:04 p.m. local time.It was the second time police had to shut down the overpass. Pro-Palestinian protesters caused the same section of highway to be closed on Dec. 30, 2023. Chandra Philip is a news reporter with the Canadian edition of The Epoch Times.