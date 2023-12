© Unknown



If powerful Democrats are to be believed, it was a night of shattered glass in Philadelphia, PA this December 3. Local Palestine solidarity activists calling for a ceasefire in a war that has left 16,000 civilians dead in the besieged Gaza Strip stopped for a few minutes outside an "Israeli-style" falafel shop and shouted chants accusing the business of supporting Israel's ongoing massacre. Beyond leaving a few stickers on the restaurant's windows,The restaurant in question was not just some random mom-and-pop eatery that fell victim to an anti-Semitic pogrom. It is owned bywho appears in Department of Justice Foreign Agent Registration Act documents asSince the full-scale war was launched this October, Solomonov's restaurant group has been funneling money to the Israeli Defense Forces through a non-profit.organizer with the Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition, told The Grayzone.:Abulhawa added that Solomonov's fundraising was the real reason for the protest:Within hours of the protest, a chorus of Democratic Party elites chimed in to condemn the rally.outside of Philadelphia's Goldie restaurantspoke with the restaurant owner days later, telling him thatEmhoff went on to claim — without evidence — that protesters "yelled antisemitic chants."wrote:According to rally organizers, Solomonov's restaurant was not targeted because it was Jewish or even Israeli-owned. Instead, theyThe Goldie restaurant is owned byUnited Hatzalah recently described itself asAs The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal reported Beyond the fundraising, Solomonov was listed in 2017 by the Israeli government's ministry of tourism as its culinary ambassador. As a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing on behalf of the Israel government explains:When asked to define Israeli cuisine, Solomonov has conceded that it is essentially a fusion of Arab and Mediterranean food hijacked from local inhabitants. Solomonov told the Philadelphia Inquirer:In Solomonov's documentary In Search of Israeli Cuisine , a hamfisted imitation of the style of pro-Palestine celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, a Palestinian chef asks him, "Where is the Israeli kitchen?" The Palestinian chef points out that "the falafel is ours, the maqluba is ours, the hummus is ours."The documentary counters the question with an assertion as hollow as its subject:At the same time, Solomonov openly admits in his film that through his restaurant in Philadelphia,Solomonov took up his life's mission of bringing "Israeli food" to American diners after brother's death while serving in the Israeli Defense Forces. In one podcast interview , he admits that he would have enlisted as well, but his "Hebrew wasn't good enough to serve."Meanwhile,