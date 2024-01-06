Society's Child
Dozens of Chinese students deported upon US entry
The Epoch Times
Fri, 05 Jan 2024 00:01 UTC
Chinese media also revealed cases of Chinese students being deported from the United States upon arrival.
Mr. T, for instance, a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, had a bachelor's degree from a top-tier university in Beijing.
On Dec. 19, 2023, U.S. customs interrogated him after entering through Washington Dulles International Airport. He was brought to a room for eight hours to answer a series of questions such as his field of study, scholarship, financial aid from the Chinese regime, and so on. His phone was examined.
After that, Mr. T was told his student visa F-1 was revoked and he is not allowed to enter the United States for five years.
Mr. M, another example, started his research at the National Cancer Institute, NIH in 2022, according to the Chinese report.
On Nov. 22, 2023, upon his arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport, customs brought him to the interrogation room and questioned him about his majors, advisers, any financial assistance from the People's Republic of China (PRC), and the relevance and connections to his research with the PRC, Chinese military, or research institutes.
The customs then notified Mr. M that his F-1 visa had been revoked, and the cancellation was a direct action taken by the U.S. Department of State.
Deportations
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin admitted during a regular press conference on Jan. 4 that in recent months, tens of Chinese individuals, including students, have been compelled by U.S. authorities to return to China each month.
"We strongly deplore and firmly oppose this," said Mr. Wang, "China urges the United States to act on its commitment of welcoming Chinese students to study in the United States, withdraw the unjust Proclamation 10043 and stop bullying and restricting Chinese students in the name of national security."
In May 2020, the Trump administration issued Proclamation 10043, imposing a ban on the entry of Chinese nationals associated with the PRC military, holding F or J visas into the United States.
"The PRC authorities use some Chinese students, mostly post-graduate students and postdoctorate researchers, to operate as non-traditional collectors of intellectual property. Thus, students or researchers from the PRC studying or researching beyond the undergraduate level who are or have been associated with the PLA are at high risk of being exploited or co-opted by the PRC authorities and provide particular cause for concern," read the proclamation.
In May 2021, the Biden administration eased restrictions on visas by expanding national interest exemptions for foreign students and academics from China.
However, Chinese students continue to meet challenges upon arrival.
In May 2021, a Chinese student was denied a visa, with the embassy saying it was because the applicant's father works for the police, according to the South China Morning Post.
In August 2021, U.S. officials deported three Chinese students on arrival at Houston Airport, for the three students were "funded by the Chinese government or suspected of having military backgrounds because photos of military training were found on their mobile phones," reported the regime's mouthpiece Xinhua News.
In August 2023, one student was suspected of having connections with the Wagner Group and was deported due to content related to the Ukraine crisis in a social media group chat.
Another student was deported for failing to disclose work experience in the visa application materials, reported Chinese media Global Times.
