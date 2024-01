© Alexander F. Yuan/AP Photo



Deportations

A number of Chinese students met visa cancellations and deportation upon their arrival in the United States. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that in the last few months, tens of individuals, including students, have been deported on a monthly basis.Chinese media also revealed cases of Chinese students being deported from the United States upon arrival.Mr. T, for instance, a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, had a bachelor's degree from a top-tier university in Beijing.Mr. M, another example, started his research at the National Cancer Institute, NIH in 2022, according to the Chinese report.On Nov. 22, 2023, upon his arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport, customs brought him to the interrogation room and questioned him about his majors, advisers, any financial assistance from the People's Republic of China (PRC), and the relevance and connections to his research with the PRC, Chinese military, or research institutes.The customs then notified Mr. M that his F-1 visa had been revoked, and the cancellation was a direct action taken by the U.S. Department of State.In May 2020 , the Trump administration issued Proclamation 10043, imposing a ban on the entry of Chinese nationals associated with the PRC military, holding F or J visas into the United States.In May 2021, the Biden administration eased restrictions on visas by expanding national interest exemptions for foreign students and academics from China.However, Chinese students continue to meet challenges upon arrival.In August 2023, one student was suspected of having connections with the Wagner Group and was deported due to content related to the Ukraine crisis in a social media group chat.Another student was deported for failing to disclose work experience in the visa application materials, reported Chinese media Global Times Mary HongAuthor has contributed to The Epoch Times since 2020. She has reported on Chinese human rights issues and politics.