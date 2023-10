Many of the Chinese illegals, who are overwhelmingly lone adults, begin their journey in Ecuador, which allows visa-free travel for Chinese nationals. From there, they join migrants of many other nationalities for the long march north through the Darien Gap, a roadless land route from South America to North America, covered in thick rainforest.While a small fraction of the migrants entering the United States under Joe Biden's lax border regime overall, Chinese illegals are suspected by many to represent a unique security threat, given the possibility of spies and other Chinese Communist Party ( CCP ) agents among their ranks, and the unusually strong hold the CCP regime is able to exercise over its expatriates abroad.