House Bill 619 had initially sought to ban all gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones, for transgender minors but was later amended to prohibit only genital surgeries, which are already exceedingly rare for minors.
Such procedures, according to guidelines set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and the Endocrine Society, are not recommended for transgender children and adolescents younger than 18.
Comment: They shouldn't be recommended under any but the most stringent of circumstances, only to adults, and after extensive psychological assessment. To voluntarily become a life-long medical patient is not a decision a child is in any way equipped to make. Heaven help the parents of these kids when they grow up.
House lawmakers passed the bill Thursday in a 199-175 vote. Twelve Democrats voted with Republicans to pass the measure, which would also prevent health care workers from referring minors out of state for such surgeries. Two Republicans voted against it.
Those opposed to the legislation largely have argued that despite the relative infrequency of genital surgeries for minors, banning them outright could set a dangerous precedent for political interference in medicine.
The measure, if passed, would also infringe on the right of parents to make medical decisions on behalf of their children, New Hampshire Rep. Dan Hynes, an independent who left the Republican Party in June, argued Thursday on the House floor.
The state House on Thursday also voted to send House Bill 396, which would allow individuals to be classified "based on biological sex" in athletic competitions, incarceration and use of public restrooms, to the Senate, which is also controlled by Republicans.