British Airways has been rocked by a second steward death over the Christmas break after a 52-year-old worker died in a hotel room during a stopover.

The BA steward was found dead on December 23 after failing to report for duty.

His flight from Newark to London Heathrow was cancelled, with passengers re-booked onto later flights.

Devastated colleagues were flown home as passengers after raising the alarm.

The sad news comes after another BA steward, also 52, collapsed and died while on duty in front of shocked passengers on New Year's Eve.

The steward tragically collapsed as the busy flight from London Heathrow to Hong Kong prepared to depart.

A source said: "Crew are frantic. These were two healthy people who suddenly dropped dead.

"There were no reported underlying health issues.

"The crew were family men, and leave devastated families in shock and disbelief.

"It has been a traumatic festive period for BA's flying team. Everyone is deeply upset."

Travellers and holidaymakers were in their seats when the steward collapsed and first aid was administered in vain.

Doors were locked on BA Flight 32 and the pilot had requested to push-back to head to the runway when the crew member suddenly collapsed in the rear galley.

The captain urgently called for medical assistance and a passenger trained in first aid raced to help.

But despite the arrival of police and ambulance teams, tragically the steward could not be resuscitated and devastated passengers were told the New Year's Eve flight was being cancelled due to a "medical emergency".

Passengers were rebooked onto another flight - BA31 - the next day.

British Airways told The Sun: "Our thoughts are with our colleagues' family and friends at this difficult time."