North Korea's largely isolated leadership dampened hopes of a rapprochement with the South in 2024, with ruler Kim Jong-un saying he is no longer striving for reunification, in comments at the close of a party meeting on Sunday.Kim said Pyongyang is no longer aiming for reunification, long a goal shared by both Koreas, which have been in a state of war under international law since the end of the conflict between 1950 and 1953.Earlier, North Korea said it planned to launch three more spy satellites into space in 2024.Kim outlined his country's security goals for 2024 during the usual end-of-year meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, which ended on Saturday.The current situation requires his government to redefine its stance on unification policy, he said.Pyongyang has repeatedly blamed the Seoul government for the deterioration in relations in the past.South Koreans fear a turbulent year ahead. South Korea's secret service recently warned the North might unleash fresh provocations ahead of South Korea's parliamentary elections in April and the US presidential election in November.North Korea must stick to its offensive hard line, Kim said.Pyongyang wants to expand its military surveillance capabilities to monitor, state media said earlier on Sunday.The launch of the first North Korean spy satellite in November was celebrated as a success in the state media. At the party meeting, it was decided to launch three more satellites into space in 2024.The US and its allies South Korea, Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on North Korea because of the satellite launch. They accused Pyongyang of using technologies related to its intercontinental ballistic missile programme.