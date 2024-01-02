© unknown



"Time for The Great Uprising to defeat The Great Reset. This isn't just an R vs. D question in 2023. It's a 1776 moment." — Vivek Ramaswamy

I'm already liking 2024. Consequence is itching to return to the American scene. Somewhere around 2016, cause and effect got a divorce.with no further orders of effect, like some brute existence without purpose, meaning, or even awareness, except for the feeling of the lash on your back.After a long journey through a dark place, treading ever-deeper into the unknown,you are in the presence of demons from one footstep to the next,incessantly that God has abandoned you. . . the alarm bell is ringing, the light is shining through, your eyes roll up like window-shades,Yes, even nations have bad dreams. Welcome to the Great Clarification.We are waking to the stupefying criminality of public life, to the immersive obvious bullshit of people in charge who don't deserve your respect or compliance. How they got into these positions is only another feature of that totalistic criminality.to those suffering mere hysterical blindness.It was fitting that the last extravagant political act of '23 wasbecause. . . she felt like it.That might be the terminal absurdity of the derangement we are leaving behind, the signature for much that has gone down in this country the past three years: women on the verge of a nervous breakdown throwing the crockery of law around the room at Daddy.All this accomplishes, of course, is to disgrace authority in general andmaking us a population of frightened runaways clinging desperately to a few square feet of ground, alone under the freeway ramp in the rain. That is no way to live. The way to live is toin that human fellowship based on fair, consensual transactions — a pretty simple formula that has been supplanted by the evil idea that life is nothing but a shakedown.whether it is actually allowed to happen or not, will probably commence the extinction of the DC blob. This entity has made itself malignantly inimical to the proper functioning of self-governing people, and everybody knows it. The blob will die of irrelevance and impotence as the "trust horizon" devolves downward and we are thrust back into the awesome task of reconstructing our local communities. There is so much to do.I keep hearing figures in the public arena say they havethat something big is going to happen.So much hyper-complexity has been heaped onto the apparatus of shakedown that just about nothing works in America anymore. The Internet is obviously a major part of that. We've allowed digital magic to invade every scrap of territory in our daily doings, to the degree that there is no longer enough for humans to do — but, alas,The virtual is not an adequate substitute for the authentic. Why do you think there are so many people barely alive in a haze of opiate drugs splayed on the sidewalks of San Francisco, the epicenter of Internet wealth and power?The "something big" could well be thethat is nervously tweeted about. If it went on for more than couple of weeks, most everything we depend on would cease to work, from food supplies to clean water to communications to what has been lately operating as "money."That combo could be as much a recipe for order as for chaos. I believe in the fairly short term, most of us would opt for order. As far as I'm concerned, there's already been enough chaos, just about every bit of it unnecessary.But let's not get ahead of ourselves.It's here, and it's not "queer."