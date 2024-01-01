bAnalysts at Beer Markets Insights say that the boycott--instigated by Bud Light's sponsorship agreement with transgender influence Dylan Mulvaney--did not explain the whole decline. Instead, BMI vice president and executive editor David Steinman says the boycott only accelerated a more general decline in demand for "domestic premium" brands like Bud Light, Miller Light and Coors Light, according to NBC News.
BMI found that consumption was on track to fall below 200 million barrels in the U.S. for the first time since 1999.
Anheuser Busch did lead the decline in sales, according to BMI. Nevertheless, Coors Light, Miller Light and other top U.S. beers also saw a decline.
The uproar against Bud Light began in the spring when the company partnered with Mulvaney to celebrate the influencer's full year spent identifying as a woman. The company delivered Mulvaney cans with the influencer's face, which were featured in a number of posts online.
Days after the Mulvaney firestorm ignited, remarks by Bud Light's former Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid created more headaches for the company.
went viral in light of the Mulvaney partnership, adding to the company's troubles.
As sales began to plummet, Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, addressed the controversy on April 14.
The CEO claimed the company "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," adding, "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
nearly 30% compared to the previous year.
Bud Light has been struggling to revamp its public image ever since.
Comment: The wrath of the vox populi can be swift and brutal.