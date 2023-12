© Unknown



"Jack Smith, in likely vain attempt to keep March 4 trial date, filed another pretrial related to what the jury should be allowed to consider. (All pretrial deadlines now on hold). Smith wants to preclude the jury from hearing evidence about Jan 6 in his Jan 6 case; Smith wants to prevent jury from learning about presence of undercover agents; After warnings by govt officials in 2016 and 2020 that malign foreign influences were attempting to interfere in national elections, Smith wants any evidence related to 2020 warnings kept from the jury; Jack Smith does not want Trump to point out to the jury that a political and selective prosecution is political and selective."

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Wednesday morning seeking to prevent former President Donald Trump from claiming in his federal case thatDonald Trump, unironically, stands accused of "election interference" in connection to his legal and constitutionally protected election challenges over the 2020 election.Smith said in his motion thatJudge Chutkan, an anti-Trump jurist who has consistently sided with the state's prosecution efforts, is expected to fulfill all of Smith's demands, no matter how contrary to due process or deleterious to the cause of justice.The absurdity of Smith's court demands were further illuminated by legal analyst Julie Kelly.Political commentator Alexander Muse reacted to the news:"Biden's hatchet man, Jack Smith, is nowhe remarked on X. "You can't make this up. Worst part? The judge will likely grant Smith's request."According to court documents, There are multiple videos , among the limited number that have been made public, of undercover police officers on January 6 — some of them even urging the protesters to 'go to the Capitol.'A Congressman recently stated there were undercover federal agents in the crowd on January 6; including official FBI agents and human assets. FBI Director Christopher Wray has refused to give the number of federal agents that were in the crowd on January 6 after repeatedly being questioned on the matter.The Biden administration's Department of Justice will not onlyin the name of 'stopping Trump,' butNeedless to say, this has nothing to do with "democracy," and has everything to do with a corrupt ends-justify-the-means mentality that has state actors like Jack Smith stopping at nothing in order to get the desired result: In this case, re-election of a Democratic president.