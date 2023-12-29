Donald Trump, unironically, stands accused of "election interference" in connection to his legal and constitutionally protected election challenges over the 2020 election.
Smith said in his motion that Trump should be barred from "introducing evidence, making arguments, or framing questions to advance a theory of selective or vindictive prosecution."
Judge Chutkan, an anti-Trump jurist who has consistently sided with the state's prosecution efforts, is expected to fulfill all of Smith's demands, no matter how contrary to due process or deleterious to the cause of justice.
The excessively constrictive measures would further rein in the speech of the 2024 presidential candidate in the midst of a campaign that has thus far established him as the clear favorite.
The absurdity of Smith's court demands were further illuminated by legal analyst Julie Kelly.
Kelly wrote on X:
"Jack Smith, in likely vain attempt to keep March 4 trial date, filed another pretrial related to what the jury should be allowed to consider. (All pretrial deadlines now on hold). Smith wants to preclude the jury from hearing evidence about Jan 6 in his Jan 6 case; Smith wants to prevent jury from learning about presence of undercover agents; After warnings by govt officials in 2016 and 2020 that malign foreign influences were attempting to interfere in national elections, Smith wants any evidence related to 2020 warnings kept from the jury; Jack Smith does not want Trump to point out to the jury that a political and selective prosecution is political and selective."Political commentator Alexander Muse reacted to the news:
"Biden's hatchet man, Jack Smith, is now attempting to prevent Trump from presenting any evidence about January 6th in his January 6th trial," he remarked on X. "You can't make this up. Worst part? The judge will likely grant Smith's request."
According to court documents, at least twenty FBI and ATF agents were embedded around the capitol building on January 6. There are multiple videos, among the limited number that have been made public, of undercover police officers on January 6 — some of them even urging the protesters to 'go to the Capitol.'
A Congressman recently stated there were "at least 200" undercover federal agents in the crowd on January 6; including official FBI agents and human assets. FBI Director Christopher Wray has refused to give the number of federal agents that were in the crowd on January 6 after repeatedly being questioned on the matter.
The Biden administration's Department of Justice will not only turn America's election process upside-down in the name of 'stopping Trump,' but it will corrupt its justice system to the core in order to do so. Even if that means stripping the accused of due process rights.
Needless to say, this has nothing to do with "democracy," and has everything to do with a corrupt ends-justify-the-means mentality that has state actors like Jack Smith stopping at nothing in order to get the desired result: In this case, re-election of a Democratic president.