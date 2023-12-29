© Sputnik/ Russian Presidency Press Service



The establishment of new financial and banking platforms has opened a "new chapter" in banking relations between Iran and Russia, with the two countries agreeing to ditch the US dollar and instead trade in local currencies.Platforms such as non-SWIFT messaging systems and establishing bilateral brokerage relations using national currencies are now being used by banks and businesses in Iran and Russia, Fars News reported on Wednesday, citing information from the Central Bank of Iran.In a recent meeting, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad-Reza Farzin and his Russian counterpart finalized an agreement to use national currencies in bilateral trade.Farzinover the group of emerging economies. The proposal was welcomed by Russia's top banker.According to the report, the technical provisions of the agreement will be put to discussion during future meetings between governors of central banks of Iran and Russia.Iran and Russia, both under draconian Western sanctions, have repeatedly criticized the US and its European allies for weaponizing the dollar as a tool to put pressure on other countries.They, along with other members of BRICS, have launched initiatives to move away from dependence on the US dollar in bilateral trade.