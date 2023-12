© Juan Manuel Blanco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock



"CBP is continuing to surge all available resources to safely process migrants in response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the southwest border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals.



"After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities."

"Agents are more than willing to sacrifice holidays to protect our fellow Americans, but what we are doing is not enforcing our laws; because of bad policy, our government is allowing cartels to control our border."

The massive migrant caravan making its way through Mexico to the US border is the largest in more than a year — as it was revealedThe hordes of migrants —— set off for the United States on Sunday, walking more than nine miles from the Mexican southern border city Tapachula to get to Alvaro Obregón., marking the largest migrant caravan approaching the US since June 2022.Their Christmas Eve dinner comprised sandwiches, a bottle of water and a banana handed out by a local church, and they spent Christmas night sleeping on cardboard or plastic under awnings and tents.carrying signs reading "Exodus from poverty," by the time it reaches the border."We won't stop — we'll keep walking,'' he vowed.The influx of new migrants threatens to further strain the United States' already overburdened Border Patrol.US Customs and Border Patrol sources told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin in migrant encounters, Melugin added.As many as 10,000 migrants have been apprehended each day at the southwest border this month, US Customs and Border Patrol officials have said. The total number of migrant encountersLast week, the US Customs and Border Patrol halted railway operations at international crossings into Texas to try to curb the massive migration into the country. The agency said:The National Border Patrol Council said in a statement to NewsNation Federal officials are set to meet with their Mexican counterparts in Mexico City to stem the tide of migrants coming into the US.The Mexican government has already said it is willing to help try to stop migrants from crossing its country, andhas said he is urging the Biden administration towhere about 20% of the 617,865 migrants whom US agents encountered at the border between October and November were from.He also saidAmong those seeking to represent US interests in Mexico City on Wednesday are Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.