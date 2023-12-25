The new website Muckraker revealed a treasure trove of "mass migration blueprints," handed out by NGOs across South and Central America to illegals with details about their route to the US.
"The collapse of the US southern border is the result of a carefully planned and deliberately executed industrial mass migration program," Muckraker said.
MAP #1 - Distributed by Doctors Without Borders (Médicos Sin Fronteras in Spanish).What's becoming increasingly evident is that a network of NGOs funded partly by the US taxpayer but by other countries and corporations are covertly facilitating the invasion of illegals at the US southern border, as well as distributing them across the US into progressive metro areas.
The front shows the routes from Panama to Mexico.
Distributed by The United Nations International Organization of Migration (IOM). It shows various commissions and consulates across the country of Mexico.
The front shows the train routes across the country of Mexico.
The front shows the freight train routes across Mexico (similar to the Amigos Del Tren map) and lists 80 different stops from Panama to the United States.
According to an August report by progressive left-leaning media watchdog organization Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, President Biden's Department of Homeland Security allocated $363 million to NGOs to assist illegal aliens once in the US.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a press release one year ago detailing how "NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso."
Once across the border, NGOs are also helping migrants with transportation across the US, such as providing seats on commercial airlines.
"A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval," Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, said.
One X user asked: "Where does defunding the NGOs getting billions of taxpayer dollars to traffic the illegal immigrants here fall on the GOP's to-do list?"
