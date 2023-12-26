"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community ... It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Rapper posts message in Hebrew to social media, saying he is 'committed to making amends and promoting unity'Kanye West has apologised to "the Jewish community" for a series of antisemitic remarks he made in 2022.In a statement posted in Hebrew on his Instagram account, where he has 18.2m followers, he wrote (as translated by Google):West, also known as Ye, was widely condemned after... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." He posted a screenshot of a conversation with the rapper Diddy, in which West wrote: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.", with the company calling his comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous". (Adidas's chief executive Bjørn Gulden later said: "I don't think he meant what he said and I don't think he's a bad person - it just came across that way.") Gap, which also partnered with West and was already winding up their collaboration, stopped stocking West-affiliated products.West's antisemitism intensified in December 2022, in an interview with the rightwing pundit Alex Jones. "I see good things about Hitler," West said. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler ... [Nazis] did good things, too ... There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler." He also posted an image of a swastika blended with a Star of David.Jonathan Greenblatt, the national director and chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, was among those condemning West, calling him a "vicious antisemite" who "put Jews in danger". Joe Biden put out a statement shortly after West's comments, though not addressing West by name, saying in part: "The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure.", which is expected on 12 January. The collaboration with vocalist Ty Dolla $ign, which was recorded in Saudi Arabia and also features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, West's daughter North and others, was originally due for release on 15 December but was pushed back.Heard at an album playback in Miami in December, one lyric addresses West's earlier remarks, as he raps "I ain't antisemitic" in a crude, sexually explicit line. On stage, West wore a hood similar to those worn by the Ku Klux Klan.Later in December, West was filmed in Las Vegas making a scattershot rant, with the rapper shouting: "Who make the hospitals? These are Zionists ... Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that."