© Middle East Eye



We have learnt this year that there is no crime so startling, so obvious and so visible to the whole world that the United States and Israel are not willing to commit it brazenly and openly. The massacre of 20,000 people includes the killing of babies and infants, the deliberate shooting of pregnant women and toddlers, the murder of old ladies in church and the execution of prisoners stripped naked.

We have also seen theTony Greenstein, Mick Napier and I have all been harassed under the Terrorism Act.because I fear I am officially "under investigation" under the Terrorism Act and I fear I shall be arrested and placed in jail for two years awaiting trial. Numerous people have been arrested for expressing their horror at the massacre through placards, words or even songs that the police judge "offensive". Police action is often prompted by instruction from self-appointed Zionist vigilante organisations.We are also seeing, exactly as I predicted,state Islamophobic propaganda. Do you remember the famous "ricin plot" where the ricin found was the trace level to be found in every kitchen?Or the non-existentwhere the "ingredient of improvised explosives" found turned out to be a bag of sugar?they have a great deal of work to do to justify the world's most extreme anti-Palestinian governmental racism, so they have invented a "Hamas terror plot" and arrested four young Muslims.that been produced to justify this.and it has always been their policy not to do so - and it still is. The notion is ludicrous that at this time Hamas have decided to suddenly lose the propaganda war which they are winning worldwide, by attacking Germany.Germany's governments have form of course, not only for genocide, but also for enthusiastic creation of fake terrorism.which I was able to investigate and report to the UK government in real time,which was entirely the work of the CIA and the German security services. The aim at that time was to justify the German military airbase at Termez in Uzbekistan, operating into Afghanistan. People forget German participation on the losing side in the last Afghan war.It is the only way the Establishment can hope to regain the propaganda narrative.