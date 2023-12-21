Society's Child
Over 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's high-profile associates will be named in court documents set to be unsealed in the first days of 2024
Daily Mail
Tue, 19 Dec 2023 13:57 UTC
The pedophile's powerful friends are set to be exposed as part of a vast unsealing that a judge ordered on Monday will take place in 14 days.
That will take the release day to January 1 - but as that is a holiday it is likely the files will be made public the following day.
Some 177 people will be identified across hundreds of files which will shed new light on the late financier's sex trafficking operation and his network of influence.
Judge Loretta Preska wrote 'unsealed in full' next to the names of 177 Does who are Epstein's friends, recruiters, victims and others whose names will be revealed when the material is released within the coming weeks.
Roberts sued Maxwell for defamation in 2016 and while the case was settled, The Miami Herald - which published a bombshell expose of Epstein that led to his arrest in 2019 - sued to get the documents made public.
Some of the Does are identified in the ruling through links to interviews they have given to the media, which the judge cited as a reason why they should not stay private.
They include the housekeepers on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean where some of the worst abuse that he perpetrated was carried out.
In her ruling Judge Preska gave 14 days for any Does who objected to their documents being made public to object, after which they would be unsealed.
There will be documents about one of Prince Andrew's accusers, who claims he fondled her breasts at Epstein's New York mansion.
There will also be material about Haley Robson, who was named as a recruiter in police files of Epstein's original investigation in 2006 in Palm Beach - though she has more recently claimed she was a victim too.
The filing suggests some documents will relate to Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model scout who was close to Epstein and allegedly abused many young women. Brunel hanged himself in a Paris prison cell in 2022 while awaiting trial on a slew of sex charges.
The documents in the case have been released on a rolling basis since 2019 when the first batch were made public days before Epstein also hanged himself in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Among the revelations in previous batches of documents were emails between Andrew and Epstein in 2015 when Roberts made allegations about him.
The batch of 177 Does is the final group and includes many who were notified by the court but did not object to documents with their name on them being made public.
The material is likely to include depositions, emails, legal documents and other material not previously made public.
Does three and four appear to be Miles and Cathy Alexander, a South African couple who managed Little St James, Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, for years.
2011 interview the couple gave to the Daily Mail as one of the reasons why their names should be made public.
In the interview the couple claimed that it was not their place to 'judge' other people, even though they suspected some of the girls on the island were young.
Cathy described how the Duke of York arrived with a blonde brain surgeon in her 30s and that he urinated on her foot when she trod on a sea urchin.
The tranche of documents will also include those referring to Annie Farmer, one of the women who gave evidence at Maxwell's trial - she is identified as Doe 63 as Judge Preska cites an interview she gave and notes she testified under her own name.
It was in 2007 that she first told of the alleged encounter with Andrew at Esptein's East 71st Street mansion in New York.
In depositions she recalled that she returned to the grand home after some 'sightseeing' and 'Prince Andrew was there and a couple of other girls my age'.
Andrew was very charming,' she said. 'She (Maxwell) came down with a present for him - a latex puppet of him from Spitting Image,' a satirical British TV show.
Sjoberg added that Andrew had thought the puppet 'funny because it was him'.
She said in a deposition: 'I just remember someone suggesting a photo and they told us to get on the couch. And so Virginia (Roberts) and Andrew sat on the couch and they put the puppet on her lap.
'And so I sat on Andrew's lap, I believe of my own volition, and they took the puppet's hands and put it on Virginia's breast and so Andrew put his on mine.'
It was all done in 'a joking manner' and 'everybody laughed,' Sjoberg said. 'Ghislaine... had a very dirty sense of humor.'
There are 10 Does whose names will not be made public, Judge Preska ruled, because they are minor victims whose names have not been publicly revealed before.
In those cases, their privacy outweighs the public's right to know, the ruling stated.
In previously released documents in the case Roberts named for the first time other powerful men she alleges that she had sex with including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who died in September.
Other names include wealthy financier Glenn Dubin and now-deceased MIT scientist Marvin Minsky along with 'another prince' a 'foreign president', a 'well-known prime minister' and the owner of a 'large hotel chain' in France.
Emails sent by Andrew to Maxwell showed the panic that gripped him in early 2015 when Roberts made her allegations against him.
In an email to Maxwell at 5.50am on January 3, 2015 the duke wrote: 'Let me know when we can talk. Got some specific questions to ask you about Virginia Roberts.'
Maxwell replied: 'Have some info. Call me when you have a moment'.
Roberts sued Andrew in 2021 at a court in New York for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
They settled the case in February 2022 for a reported $12m.
Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing and told the BBC in an interview that he never remembered meeting Roberts, who now lives in Australia and goes by her married name Giuffre.
