The United Nations COP28 meeting of world leaders concluded last week in Dubai with an agreement which is being heralded as the "beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era". The agreement was reached by nearly 200 nations who signaled support for ending dependence on fossil fuel products, as well as committing to a "just and equitable transition" which will see "deep emissions cuts". The agreement also calls on governments to accelerate this transition by tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, speeding up efforts to end coal use, and accelerating technologies like carbon capture and storage.
The 2030 date is relevant because in 2015, the United Nations General Assembly agreed on the 2030 Agenda, or Agenda 2030, which also includes the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The UN SDGs are promoted as a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all", ostensibly aimed at fighting climate change.
The COP28 meeting, also known as the Conference of the Parties, was the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change conference, held in Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12th. The COP conference has been held annually since the first UN climate agreement in 1992 in Rio, Brazil.
Reuters reported that the agreement reached at the end of the two week meeting was "meant to send a powerful message to investors and policy-makers that the world is united in its desire to break with fossil fuels".
Although over 100 countries called for adding language in the COP28 agreement to "phase out" oil, gas and coal use, there was push back from the Saudi Arabia-led oil producer group Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, also known as OPEC. Members of OPEC control almost 80% of the world's known oil reserves and account for around a third of the world's oil output.
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber called the deal "historic" and said nations must "take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible actions." Al-Jaber received negative press attention at the beginning of COP28 when he criticized climate science as part of a panel discussion. "There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says the phaseout of fossil fuel is what's going to achieve 1.5," Al Jaber said during the panel.
Comment: If COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber understands that the science behind these policies are bunk, then what made him say that the agreements made must be translated into "tangible actions", one wonders?! Was he given "a talking to" by some elite higher up? A bribe he couldn't refuse? Shown compromising pictures of himself?
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell echoed Al-Jaber's call for action in his closing speech.
"Whilst we didn't turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end," Stiell stated. "Now all governments and businesses need to turn these pledges into real-economy outcomes, without delay."
Global Stocktake
COP28 also involved something known as the "global stocktake", which has been promoted as an opportunity for the nations of the world to "take stock" of how much progress they have made in meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and accomplishing the Agenda 2030. The UN describes the global stocktake as "like taking inventory" by "identifying the gaps" and charting a course "forward to accelerate climate action".
The first ever stocktake took place at the conclusion of COP28 and is set to take place every five years. Nearly 200 nations participated in the global stocktake and recommitted to increasing "climate action" before the end of the 2020s in an effort to keep the global temperature from increasing more than 1.5°C.
Comment: Nevermind the impossibility of a such an effort. And the fact that the planet is actually cooling due to sun activty and related natural processes.
The UN says the stocktake will "inform the next round of climate action plans under the Paris Agreement", including helping policymakers "strengthen their climate policies and commitments".
The global stocktake and the calls for nations to recommit to achieving the Agenda 2030 is reminiscent of statements made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in May. Guterres revealed the SDG Progress Report showed a significant lack of progress in advancing Agenda 2030. Guterres noted that the world is halfway to the 2030 deadline but only 12 percent of the SDGs are on track to be completed. He called on the world to strengthen their commitments and commit to the goals of the climate movement by 2030.
While it may be tempting to see Guterres' statements as an admission of defeat or despair by a member of the globalist class, its important to understand we are in the midst of a propaganda war. Guterres and his UN allies need the average person to believe we are "falling behind" on the Agenda 2030 and the only way to save the planet is for even more extreme measures to be agreed upon by the nations of the world. Only once the people have been convinced that humanity's situation is so dire, will the masses accept the economically painful and liberty-destroying policies promoted by the United Nations and World Economic Forum.
Globalist Gatherings in 2024
As we look forward to what's to come in 2024, it's important to examine the globalist roadmap for 2024. Especially, when we understand that dozens of nations around the world will host elections, and history has shown that these elections are the perfect opportunity to divide the people and create order out of chaos.
First, let's take a brief look back to June 2023 and the "Summit for a New Global Financing Pact". The Summit took place in Paris, France as President Emmanuel Macron welcomed 50 heads of state, representatives of NGOs and civil society organizations to discuss the effort to reset the international financial system as part of the continued push towards the 2030 Agenda and Net Zero goals.
The French government stated that the objective of the gathering was to "build a new contract between [the global] North and South" which will better equip the nations to fight poverty and climate change. The summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In addition to heads of state, the summit was organized with support from the Open Society Foundations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation, among others.
One of the other stated goals of this summit was to transform the entire international financial system by adapting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to modern challenges. These goals mirror recent statements made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres when he called for a "new Bretton Woods moment", referencing the infamous 1944 international agreement which established rules for governing monetary relations among independent states, including requiring each nation to guarantee convertibility of their currencies into U.S. dollars. The Bretton Woods Agreement established the IMF.
The roadmap of the Financing Pact makes it clear that the meeting's main purpose was to create a guide which was used at G20 summit in India and the Africa Climate Summit in September 2023, as well as the SDG Summit, and COP28 in Dubai. The Roadmap also notes that April 2024 meetings of the IMF and World Bank, and the G20 in in Brazil in July 2024 will be important pieces of the globalist puzzle.
Here are 3 more important globalist gatherings which need your attention:
WEF 2024: Rebuilding Trust
The World Economic Forum has announced the theme of their 54th annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Rebuilding Trust. It's no surprise that the WEF continues their focus on building trust after they have become enemy number one of millions of people around the world since 2020. The WEF says the meeting will "restore collective agency" and reinforce the "principles of transparency, consistency and accountability" among world leaders.
While no official list of participants has been released, the WEF promises that their 54th meeting will welcome "over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1000 Forum's Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets".
In the last 2 years, the WEF has promoted the idea of a "polycrisis", claiming that the world is now contending with multiple crises, including alleged pandemics, climate crises, multiple wars, and economic downturns. For 2024, the WEF is warning that "even as we turn our attention to new crises, the old ones persist". Always an organization to create new terms or seemingly predict the next trauma inflicted upon the world, the WEF continues by asking if 2024 will "be a period of 'permacrisis'?"
TLAV will continue to report on the WEF's plans as their 54th meeting draws near. In the mean time, readers who are interested in an alternative path to the WEF's vision should familiarize themselves with The Greater Reset Activation, a counter to the WEF's annual Davos meeting.
The Summit of the Future
When UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued his warning about the world falling short of the Agenda 2030, he also called for "greater multilateral support for the UN development system and decisive action at the 2024 Summit of the Future".
"I urge you to study the report and implement its proposals," Guterres stated. "This will be a moment of truth, and of reckoning. It must also be a moment of hope - when we unite to turn the tide and kickstart a new drive for SDG achievement."
According to the Summit for the Future website, the summit is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to address gaps in global governance. The Summit will take place in September 2024 and will continue the push for nations to "reaffirm existing commitments" to the SDGs and the UN Charter. Member states will be expected to build on the outcomes of the SDG Summit and "breathe new life into the multilateral system" and accomplish the Agenda 2030.
The website also states that the Summit of the Future will conclude with a "Pact for the Future" which will be endorsed by Heads of State/Government at the Summit. The UN says the outcome of the Pact will be "a world - and an international system - that is better prepared to manage the challenges we face now".
For those reading between the lines and past the buzzwords, this rings of globalist language intended to override or outlaw national and individual sovereignty in favor of world government. I encourage all readers to pay attention to the Summit of the Future in September 2024. I believe we will see major steps towards the creation of a one world government between now and then, and the Pact for the Future is likely to be another piece of the shift towards a world governed by unelected internationalist politicians.
WHO Pandemic Agreement
In May 2023, TLAV reported on the conclusion of World Health Organization's 76th assembly and the debate surrounding the so-called Pandemic Treaty. Supporters of the treaty claim it will prevent future pandemics and critics warn it will end national sovereignty.
During the final week of the WHO's 76th Assembly, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra warned that "our window before this next pandemic, this next health threat, is probably not far away". The statement was a reminder that world leaders and health bureaucrats who failed the people of the world during the COVID-19 panic continue to push unscientific theories and failed policies.
The WHO's 194 member nations are slated to meet again in May 2024 to adopt some version of the WHO's pandemic treaty. Meanwhile, the public details of the proposed treaty already indicate that it will, indeed, pose a threat to national sovereignty and decision making.
Additionally, as James Corbett reported last month, the WHO treaty is no longer known as a treaty anymore. The treaty has now officially been rebranded the "WHO Pandemic Agreement." The latest draft of that agreement was released in November.
Hidden within the Pandemic Agreement is language which make it clear the agreement is about organizing UN governing bodies who can draft up rules which member governments, or Conference of the Parties, will be required to follow in the event of a declared pandemic or a declared climate emergency, etc.
For example, Corbett notes that Article 21 of the proposed agreement includes the following clause:
1. A Conference of the Parties is hereby established. The Conference of the Parties shall be comprised of delegates representing the Parties to the WHO Pandemic Agreement. Only delegates representing Parties will participate in any of the decision-making of the Conference of the Parties. The Conference of the Parties shall establish the criteria for the participation of observers at its proceedings.The Planetary Emergency
It is imperative that the free hearts and minds of the world keep their eyes and ears on these upcoming gatherings of Technocrats who want to rule our lives. As Swedish researcher Jacob Nordangård told me in a recent interview, the UN is working on declaring a "planetary emergency" which will allow them to activate these various agreements — the WHO Pandemic Agreement, the Financing Pact of the Future, and the Pact of the Future — and complete their plans for world government.
In fact, in just the last two weeks we have seen the release of opinion pieces calling for "a formal declaration of a 'planetary emergency' by the UN General Assembly at the Summit of the Future in September and the activation of an 'emergency platform'".
We can trace the call for a Planetary Emergency back to the infamous but obscure group, the Club of Rome. The Club of Rome have been calling for declaring a Planetary Emergency since at least 2019. Well-informed readers will remember that the Club of Rome had a particularly large influence on the World Economic Forum. In fact, the connections between WEF founder Klaus Schwab, the now-deceased Henry Kissinger, and the Club of Rome are many.
The only way to prevent these Technocrats from taking over the planet is to educate as many people as possible about the true nature of the UN and WEF agendas. Only then, once the public has become properly informed of the dangers staring them in the face, can we reject the imposition of a faux-environmental, authoritarian agenda, and preserve individual liberty and choice.