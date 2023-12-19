gibraltar power outage
Engineers are set to continue investigating the cause of a significant power cut on Sunday evening.

Residents and businesses in Marina Bay, the World Trade Centre, Glacis Estate and Laguna Estate lost power at about 6:20pm.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority says the outage was caused by damage on a High Voltage cable between Landport and Laguna Estate.

It said it was not aware of any construction works in the area, but further checks will be carried out in daylight.

By 8:25pm, power was restored to all customers affected, apart from an AquaGib forwarding tank at Hesses.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority has apologised for the inconvenience caused.