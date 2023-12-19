Engineers are set to continue investigating the cause of a significant power cut on Sunday evening.Residents and businesses in Marina Bay, the World Trade Centre, Glacis Estate and Laguna Estate lost power at about 6:20pm.The Gibraltar Electricity Authority, but further checks will be carried out in daylight.By 8:25pm, power was restored to all customers affected, apart from an AquaGib forwarding tank at Hesses.The Gibraltar Electricity Authority has apologised for the inconvenience caused.