"CVS are going to be able to buy drugs, particularly generic drugs, on volume exceedingly cheap. So most of your generic drugs that they choose to stock, like your blood pressure meds, some of your older diabetes meds, are probably going to get cheaper."

"If you're looking at drugs that are not going to be advantageous in that system, it's going to be the high dollar stuff. Inhalers, insulin, brand name drugs. They're not going to increase in price, it's just that they're not going to be able to do the cost of the drug plus the dispensing fee model with that, because they're going to be priced out of it."

"Drugs that are not used as much, if a consumer wanted to pay cash for it, the pricing won't be as good. If your doctor picks an oddball blood pressure medication that you want to pay cash for, you may not see the cost savings because it still may be expensive. This is because it costs a lot for CVS to buy that medication."

"We are leading with an approach that will shift how our retail pharmacy is compensated by implementing a more transparent and sustainable model that fairly aligns pharmacy reimbursement to the quality services we provide.



"It provides our [pharmacy benefit managers] and payor clients a foundational step towards more pricing clarity for consumers."

People filling prescriptions at CVS pharmacy locations may soon pay less for their medications as the drugstore giant overhauls its business model.The complex reimbursement formula is not directly based on what pharmacies pay for specific drugs.With the existing model, pharmacies may get paid at higher rates for certain medications, with that margin being used to subsidize losses on other prescriptions.CVS's roughly 9,500 pharmacies will getto cover the services involved in handling and dispensing the prescription.It is hoped the move will boost simplicity and transparency amid scrutiny on high drug prices For customers, employers and health insurers paying for prescriptions, the change will have mixed outcomes. While some drugs may become more expensive, more should become cheaper, CVS executives said.Matthew Balish, a community pharmacist in Maryland, told DailyMail.com:Lisinopril for blood pressure, Atorvastatin for cholesterol, and Metformin and Glipizide for diabetes could all become cheaper under the new plan, he said.As for which drugs will get more expensive, Mr Balish said it will depend on the volume of the drug:Currently, out-of-pocket drug prices in the US are decided byincluding insurers, drugmakers, pharmacies andresulting in ambiguity around fees and markups to the original cost of the drug.that work as middlemen between health insurers and drugmakers to manage prescription drug benefits.PBMs like CVS' Caremark have faced scrutiny over their role in surging healthcare costs, with the US Federal Trade Commission also investigating their practices.CVS' new drug reimbursement model, calledlaunched by the billionaire which aims to drive down the cost of drugs broadly by selling them at a 15 percent markup over its cost, plus pharmacy fees.CVS said prices will more closely reflect what the company's pharmacies pay to get the drugs.High-profile discrepancies, where patients with insurance could get medications for less when they paid with cash with a drug discount card instead of using their employers' drug-benefit coverage, are also likely to be removed.CVS, which last month tempered its 2024 profit forecast for the third time, said it was counting on CostVantage, better margins under its government-supported Medicare Advantage insurance plans for older adults and other healthcare services to boost its earnings.Shares of CVS rose nearly three percent in premarket trading.Prem Shah, co-president of CVS Pharmacy and chief pharmacy officer at CVS Health, said: