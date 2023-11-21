The sacrifice-free "solutions" approved by the self-serving status quo elites end up generating self-reinforcing dynamics that generate new crises.

The system is designed to handle one challenge at a time, but not a long-term multiplicity of challenges.

That's the difficulty with nonlinear, mutually reinforcing crises: our over-confidence, hubris and refusal to consider sacrifices will be our undoing.Back in 2017 when I composed this graphic of overlapping crises, the word polycrisis was not yet in common use.But this doesn't explain the truly dangerous dynamic in polycrisis, which is. This definition is closer to the mark: "Many different problems happening at the same time so that they together have a very big effect."Put another way: 1 + 1 + 1 doesn't generate an effect of 3, it generates an effect of 9.You'll notice the crises on my graphic are internal socio-economic dynamics: state-cartel centralization, demographics, soaring debts, Imperial over-reach, technological disruption, disunity in elites and diminishing returns on financial predation.. This is the linear analysis: none of these dynamics is actually threatening to the stability of the US.The nonlinear analysis is: considering each one as a discrete dynamic, that's true.Note that external factors such as war and climate change are not shown. These conditions are not entirely controllable by US policy decisions. They affect the entire world, not just one nation-state. That said,Not all polycrises are equal, and it's worth noting the different types of crises, and how the "solutions" can turn the crisis from controllable to uncontrollable. One way to understand crises is supply and demand: if there are supplies on hand and the problem is a lack of money to pay for the supplies, governments can print or borrow the money to ease the crisis.In other cases, a scarcity of supply can be ameliorated by drawing upon reserves that were set aside for just such a shortage.. Consider fresh water. A short-term drought can be managed by tapping water stored in dams or drilling deeper wells. But once the drought becomes long-term, there are no longer any reserves or substitutes available. Water is heavy and costly to transport, and it's not feasible to import it from other countries.Once borrowing or printing more money can't solve the problem, or become the problem, the wheels fall off.Printing or borrowing money can't solve the problem. The entire edifice of the market economy is based on the assumption that there's always a substitute available if there's enough money to buy it. Markets no longer function when there are no substitutes, as the wealthy will buy up whatever is available and everyone else will do without.Markets assume price will be discovered by supply and demand, and so corruption becomes a "market" of bribes and favors, an auction that "works" as a market even as it undermines civil society.Borrowing or printing money is every elites' favorite "solution." but if "free money" doesn't solve the crisis in short order, the excess of "free money" becomes its own problem.In other words, doing more of what's failed because that's what worked in the past becomes a self-reinforcing crisis as the elites cling to whatever is easiest and demands the least sacrifices.Put another way:Elites and institutions have grab-bags of "solutions" based on prior crises, grab-bags which are inadequate when new, mutually reinforcing crises emerge.But since they're constrained by what's acceptable to elites, interest groups and incumbents, their "solutions" are limited to "safe" responses that don't demand any sacrifices of elites, interest groups and incumbents. These policy tweaks are simply too limited to address the problem, and so they exacerbate the problem rather than solve it.The erosion of accountability doesn't seem to matter now, but it will matter when things start unraveling. Everyone will have an excuse, call another emergency meeting and demand that somebody somewhere else do something to make the pain stopEveryone believes they'll have plenty of time to craft a response, but time is what becomes scarce in rapidly delaminating nonlinear crises. We're prepared for discrete events that occurred in the recent past, but not for self-reinforcing / mutually reinforcing dynamics.And as noted above, the status quo is unaware of its own systemic flaws because sclerosis and corruption are all anyone has known. A broken system can still function when the demands placed on it are modest.Not all polycrises are equal. Those that can be resolved by borrowing or printing money are controllable, at least until the expansion of :"free money" itself becomes a self-reinforcing crisis. But problems that can't be resolved painlessly with more "free money"--systemic sclerosis and corruption, moral decay, warring elites, demographic decline, diminishing returns on financial predation, state-cartel strangleholds on the economy, supply scarcities for which there are no substitutes--have the potential to reinforce one another to the point the system's structural rot becomes visible. By then, it's too late.How could this be happening? Indeed. How could this be happening? That's the difficulty with nonlinear, mutually reinforcing crises: our over-confidence, hubris and refusal to consider sacrifices will be our undoing.