Syrian army, Russian jets repel violent ISIS attack in Raqqa desert
The Cradle
Tue, 14 Nov 2023 00:00 UTC
"Units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and auxiliary forces were able to repel an attack carried out by ISIS militants on a number of military points in the Jaedin area (50 km from the town of Rusafa) in the desert of Raqqa, on the administrative border with Homs Governorate," a field source told Sputnik.
"A group of ISIS militants infiltrated the military point (No. 10) and attacked its members with hand grenades and medium weapons, which led to the martyrdom of a Syrian army officer with the rank of first lieutenant and two other soldiers, as well as the wounding of a number of others," it added.
The source said that the ISIS militants "took advantage of the total darkness surrounding the Al-Rusafa desert area in their attack."
Russian warplanes responded rapidly, the source noted, adding that the infiltrating group was eliminated.
"SAA units were able to regain full control over the area and the military points 30 minutes after the infiltration operation carried out by ISIS groups," it went on to say.
According to the source, the attack originated from the '55-kilometer area,' referring to the geographical surroundings of the US Al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria. US occupation forces in Syria have been accused of allowing ISIS cells to operate in this area.
Russia and Syria have repeatedly accused US occupation troops of housing and training extremist elements inside the Al-Tanf base.
The latest attack follows a significant escalation of violence across various fronts in Syria. Last week, 30 Syrian army personnel were killed in an ISIS attack in the desert areas of the Homs governorate.
The activity of ISIS cells in the Syrian desert has surged since the start of the year. Numerous hit-and-run attacks have been carried out against Syrian soldiers, civilians, and truffle harvesters in the area, leaving hundreds of casualties.
Since the outbreak of the Gaza-Israel war on 7 October, US bases across Syria, as well as Iraq, have fallen under daily attacks by Iraqi resistance groups - who have banded together under a single coalition to confront Washington in support of the Palestinian resistance.
As a result, the US has been scrambling to reinforce its military presence in northeast Syria.
US jets have struck Syria a number of times over the past month in retaliation to the unprecedented surge in resistance attacks against US military bases in Iraq and Syria, hitting alleged Iranian targets. Washington has labeled the attacks "self-defense."
The latest strikes were carried out early on 13 November, and were met with drone and missile attacks on three US military bases in Syria.
On Wednesday, 8 November, US jets bombed an alleged weapon storage facility the Pentagon said was used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Hours after the strike, intense clashes broke out between US forces and its Kurdish proxy on the one hand, and Syrian army troops and their allies on the other. As the clashes raged early on Thursday, 9 November, missiles and drone strikes hit the US-occupation bases in Al-Omar and Conoco oil fields in Deir Ezzor.
The Syrian army, in coordination with the Russian air force, has also renewed intense airstrikes against the positions of extremist groups in Syria's northern Idlib governorate.
Two days before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the outbreak of the Gaza-Israel war, Idlib-based extremists launched a brutal drone attack on a Syrian military college. The attack took place during a graduation ceremony, killing dozens.
