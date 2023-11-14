"We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That's the battle we're fighting, and it's being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory," Netanyahu said, adding "If we don't win now, then Europe is next and you're next."
Insisting that "our fight is your fight," the PM went on to allege that an "axis of terror" exists between Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and the Iranian government, claiming Tehran's "minions" seek to "bring the Middle East [and] the world back to the Dark Ages."
"On the other side stands Israel, the modern Arab states, of course the United States, all the forces that want to see peace, prosperity for the Middle East and for the world," Netanyahu added.
Comment: By bombing them to smithereens?
Netanyahu made the comments as he seeks to withstand calls from US officials to kill fewer Palestinians and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave.
Comment: No person with a conscience could object to killing less civilians and allowing aid in.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently lamented that "far too many" Palestinians had died in Israel's bombing campaign that has killed over 11,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, in just five weeks.
If a terrorist attack occurs in the US or Europe, this may shore up support for Israel's ongoing war against Gaza.
Comment: Exactly. So if that happens we can determine who the likely culprit is by simply asking- cui bono.
Following the Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on New York and Washington on 11 September 2001 and the subsequent US invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu stated that, "We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq." He added that 9/11 and the Iraq war "swung American public opinion in our favor."
While Hamas has never carried out attacks in the west, in recent years Israel has acknowledged collaborating with Al-Qaeda. During the US-led covert war on Syria that began in 2011, Israel supported Al-Qaeda's Syria wing, the Nusra Front.
In 2019, outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot acknowledged for the first time that Israel had indeed provided weaponry to Syrian "rebel" groups in the Golan Heights during the seven-year war.
The US media had previously reported Israel's military and financial support for the Nusra Front, which began as early as 2013. However, until Eisonkot's admission, Israeli officials had only acknowledged providing Nusra fighters with humanitarian and medical aid.
The Israeli air force also bombed the Syrian army in support of Nusra during battles in Quneitra near the border of the occupied Golan Heights, leading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to state that Israel had become "Al-Qaeda's air force."
In 2016, Efraim Halevy, the former head of Mossad, said he was not worried that Israel is treating wounded Al-Nusra Front fighters on the Syrian border because Israel has never been targeted by Al-Qaeda.
