The US and Europe will be the targets of terror attacks if Israel loses its current war with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on 13 November."We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That's the battle we're fighting, and it's being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory," Netanyahu said , addingInsisting that "our fight is your fight," the PM went on to allege that an "axis of terror" exists between Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and the Iranian government, claiming Tehran's "minions" seek to "bring the Middle East [and] the world back to the Dark Ages.""On the other side stands Israel, the modern Arab states, of course the United States," Netanyahu added.Netanyahu made the comments as he seeks toUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently lamented that "far too many" Palestinians had died in Israel's bombing campaign that has killed over 11,000 Palestinians,, in just five weeks.Following the Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on New York and Washington on 11 September 2001 and the subsequent US invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu stated that, "We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq." He added that 9/11 and the Iraq warWhile Hamas has never carried out attacks in the west, in recent years Israel has acknowledged collaborating with Al-Qaeda. During the US-led covert war on Syria that began in 2011, Israel supported Al-Qaeda's Syria wing, the Nusra Front.In 2019, outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot acknowledged for the first time that Israel had indeed provided weaponry to Syrian "rebel" groups in the Golan Heights during the seven-year war.The US media had previously reported Israel's military and financial support for the Nusra Front, which began as early as 2013. However, until Eisonkot's admission, Israeli officials had only acknowledged providing Nusra fighters with humanitarian and medical aid.In 2016, Efraim Halevy, the former head of Mossad, said he was not worried that Israel is treating wounded Al-Nusra Front fighters on the Syrian border because Israel has never been targeted by Al-Qaeda.