If you would like to support the work that Alt-Market does while also receiving content on advanced tactics for defeating the globalist agenda, subscribe to our exclusive newsletter The Wild Bunch Dispatch. Learn more about it HERE.



High inflation means your 401(k) or IRA will be worth less, potentially much less, when you retire. Personally, I recommend a Gold IRA for the ultimate retirement security. To see why, Click here to get a FREE info kit from Birch Gold Group about Gold IRAs. (This comes with NO obligation or strings attached.)

I have to admit that in my efforts to analyze and dissect far-left/globalist ideologies and agendas I have come to a point where I am just as fascinated as I am horrified. Consider for a moment the progressive "intersectional" narrative which we often refer to as "woke": It's not an activist movement because they already have equal rights under the law. It's partially a political movement but their goals go far beyond putting candidates in government - A large part of the government is already on their side.No, this movement is something different - It's a system of blind belief andWe are witnessing history in the making; the birth of a monstrous religion of moral relativism.To understand the political left and their tactics you have to understand their relationship with the globalists.For decades think-tanks like the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation have been grooming universities to produce a steady supply of cult members, all of them indoctrinated into a carefully crafted narrative that clings to socialism and uses victim status as a currency.They abhor meritocracy and have delusions of equity. They demand an impossible Utopia that guarantees equal outcomes. They see self sufficiency as criminality; an attempt to escape from collective oversight. And they are more than willingAs I've noted in the past, it's difficult to combat a movement with no morals and no shame.. They don't care about any of these things. The leftist obsession with power is absolute - It's all they talk about. It's the root of every one of their arguments.That said, their concept of power is rather limited and childish.Power is in the mob. Power is in displays of collective destruction and control. They ask themselves "What can we take from others, and how can we instill fear?" They believe the more they can take, the more power they have.Globalists view power in a similar manner to leftists, but they expand on the manifesto with the question "How can we convince others to give us control willingly?"In order to get that power, globalists spend the vast majority of their energy and wealth on the manufacturing of consent. It's not enough to control the population, you have to make them believe that your oligarchy is THEIR IDEA. That way, they never try to fight back.While woke activists are running around like monkeys with matches trying to burn down the world, globalists are looking at the activists and saying "How can I make those monkeys burn down the things I want them to burn down?"Manufacturing consent from half the population of a nation requires a massive disinfo apparatus. I doubt that most leftists even realize their entire philosophy was funded and fabricated by corporate interests. AndThis is why I don't take arguments over the "false left/right paradigm" very seriously anymore. Sure, there are still Neo-Cons in the Republican Party that claim to be conservative when they are actually globalists and leftists. That's not the point. The point is, millions upon millions of regular people on the left have willfully chosen to side with the globalists and have specifically targeted conservative and patriot culture for destruction.They are the enemy, just as much as the globalists are the enemy. Without the leftist mob the globalists have no power. It's time to accept this reality instead of falling back on the same old lazy argument: "But both sides are the problem..." No, only one side is the problem. They have always been the problem regardless of the political masks they wear.If you look at the pyramid from the bottom-up, there is no such thing as the "false left/right paradigm" anymore. There is a VERY REAL left/right paradigm. The division is a fact of life. The lines have been drawn by the establishment; either you're with them or you're against them. There is no in-between.In the film 'The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari' an elite member of society turns a man into a monster through hypnosis, sending him to stalk the countryside to kill people the elite wants out of his way. The globalists have also used mesmerism to summon their own leftist monster whenever they need some dirty work done. There are two key pillars that they want leftists to tear down - People's perceptions of freedom and people's perceptions of objective fact.For example, look at the recent covid "crisis" and the draconian response that the majority of leftists supported. Also look at the hysterical climate change narratives and the calls for carbon restrictions that would inevitably lead to mass depopulation; once again largely supported by the political left.Both agendas rely on the notion of an existential threat that requires people to sacrifice their freedoms on a micro-level. Yet, covid mandates suggest that we need to save the population from death while climate change mandates suggest that we need to kill most of the population to protect the environment.Covid was never about saving lives and climate controls have nothing to do with saving the planet.As for perceptions of objective fact, one need only look at the transgender movement to see that the very foundations of truth are under siege. If biology is subjective, if identity is subjective, if the genetic details we use to define and categorize our species are "social constructs" instead of facts, then almost any truth could be targeted. I believe that this attempt to make biological truth a matter of prerogative is done with the intent of making moral truth mutable.If civilization is convinced to accept the surgical/chemical mutilation and sterilization of our youth, if we can be convinced to accept the sexualization of children from an early age, then we can easily be convinced to accept just about anything else. Pedophilia? Slavery? Murder? All in the name of hedonism posing as freedom.What is freedom really? Is it a legitimate concern for the future? We "live in a society" after all, and according to leftists everything we do "affects everyone else." Therefore, freedom can be dangerous; it might hurt or upset others. It might ruin the planet. Best to get rid of it entirely for the good of the collective...It is an eternal dichotomy - Without truth there can be no freedom - Without freedom there can be no truth. On the dark side of that coin is the globalist/leftist dichotomy - Without the globalists there is no leftist mob, without the leftist mob the globalists will be erased.Globalists are seeking to subjugate the world, and to do that they need to undermine the basic tenets of human interaction and understanding., keeping people distracted and off balance while the powers-that-be wrap their tentacles around every last vestige of private liberty.Our greatest hope is for the citizenry to adopt a hostile posture and refuse to compromise another inch. We have to start calling the political left out for what they really are - The striking hand of the globalist cabal. There can be no give-and-take when it comes to our core principles. No more tolerance of deconstruction, no more slack given to saboteurs. If a subversive group is trying to tear down the moral fabric that makes the west functional and free, if they desire to eradicate the heritage that our founders fought to establish, then we must do as the founders did and remove the threat.