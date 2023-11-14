The photos came from the US Secret Service in response to the FOIA request, the outlet reports.
These drugs were discovered on Sunday, July 2 as the Biden family, along with first son Hunter, were on a weekend trip at Camp David just before Independence Day.
The White House West Wing was evacuated upon discovery, and an 11-day investigation ensued.
The Secret Service closed the probe after less than two weeks, citing a "lack of evidence." No culprit was arrested.
500 people had made it onto the total suspect list, according to the Secret Service, but the agency said that security footage proved fruitless as cameras do not record the locker area.
It is unknown if any of these suspects were interviewed during the brief investigation.
The Secret Service reported that no usable fingerprints or other DNA evidence were found on the "dime-sized" bag that had less than a gram of cocaine.
Documents reveal this bag was forwarded to an FBI lab at Quantico to be analyzed.
The drugs were then set for "destruction" on July 14, just one day after the investigation was terminated.
Early reports about the cocaine sighting stated that it was found in the White House library, then the West Wing lobby and eventually the cubbies by the West Executive entrance.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre initially reacted to questions about whether the cocaine may have belonged to a Biden family member by highlighting that they were not at home when it was discovered.
She appeared angry at one point after a reporter asked, five days after the cocaine spotting, if she could "once and for all" declare that the drugs were not possessed by a Biden family member.
"You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and so I've got to call that out here," the press secretary said at the time. "And I have been very clear."
