Photos of cocaine that was discovered in a phone locker in the Joe Biden White House this past summer have been released after a report by the Daily Mail after a Freedom of Information Act request.500 people had made it onto the total suspect list, according to the Secret Service, but the agency said that security footage proved fruitless as cameras do not record the locker area.It is unknown if any of these suspects were interviewed during the brief investigation.The Secret Service reported that no usable fingerprints or other DNA evidence were found on the "dime-sized" bag that had less than a gram of cocaine.Documents reveal this bag was forwarded to an FBI lab at Quantico to be analyzed.The drugs were then set for "destruction" on July 14, just one day after the investigation was terminated."You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and so I've got to call that out here," the press secretary said at the time. "And I have been very clear."