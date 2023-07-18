"I don't think they interviewed the president's son, who's a known cocaine addict."Following the announcement that the Secret Service has shut down the investigation into the cocaine found inside the White House without finding a culprit, Senator Tom Cotton said Sunday that they didn't even talk to Hunter Biden about the matter."This is like if Hamburglar lived in the White House, all the hamburgers disappeared, and they said they didn't have any suspects or know one they could question," an exasperated Cotton added.He continued, "You can use hair testing samples and identify anyone who's used cocaine in the last few months. Those are the steps you would take if you took this seriously. This just seems like another Biden cover up."Watch:When pressed about the ending of the cocaine 'investigation', John Kirby, the coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council claimed that the Secret ServiceDid their best?"I've gotten to know the Secret Service really well, and I can't speak more highly of these people, they are incredible people," Trump said, adding "AndTucker Carlson called the cocaine farce his "favorite story of all time, because it just explains all the behaviour" of the Biden administration: