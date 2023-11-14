Notable outlets, including CNN, Reuters, and The Associated Press (AP), initially reported the bombing of Baptist Hospital as Israel's action, using Hamas as their main source. This was in spite of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) pointing towards the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as responsible.
CNN's original story was headlined, "Israel hits hospital and school in Gaza as blockade cripples healthcare system." The network later modified it to, "Israel accused of blasting hospital and school in Gaza as blockade cripples healthcare system." Despite this headline, the same CNN report quoted IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari saying it was "unclear" if Israel had any involvement in the bombing.
The Wall Street Journal fronted its website with a headline stating, "Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital Kills More Than 500, Palestinian Officials Say." Meanwhile, Reuters' article commenced by attributing the bombing to an Israeli airstrike. Further into the report, it was mentioned that Israeli officials had "no details" on the incident. Reuters' White House correspondent went on to tweet, stating Israel's responsibility for the blast.
Reuters' lead paragraph stated:
"An Israeli air strike killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said, and the United Nations said an Israeli strike also hit one of its schools being used as a shelter."The Associated Press, in its early coverage, indicated that Israeli airstrikes were responsible for the hospital's devastation, with its original headline reading, "Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says." The narrative also discussed Israel's blockade following Hamas' October 7th onslaught on Israel. However, AP subsequently modified its reporting, adjusting its headline twice: first to "Hamas-run Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on hospital kills hundreds," and later to "Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast."
The New York Times went through three iterations of its headline. It started with "Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds In Hospital, Palestinians Say," then transitioned to "At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say," and ultimately settled on changing "Strike" to "Blast."
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and IDF spokesperson Hagari both stated that their analysis indicated that a "failed rocket launch" from Hamas struck the hospital. Netanyahu explained,
"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."Similarly, Hagari said,
"From the analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit. According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the GAP organization is responsible for the failed shooting that hit the hospital."Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, both known for their support of the Palestinian cause, swiftly accused Israel of the bombing in their tweets.
