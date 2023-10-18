Society's Child
Tue, 17 Oct 2023 15:35 UTC
The Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City witnessed a devastating tragedy on Tuesday, as Israeli airstrikes caused the loss of over 500 innocent lives.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the grim toll, making this attack the deadliest Israeli airstrike in the five wars that have unfolded since 2008.
The hospital, which had become a refuge for thousands of civilians seeking shelter and medical care amid the relentless Israeli bombardment, turned into a scene of devastation.
The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that "hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Outcry of genocide
The attack on Al-Ahli Hospital has triggered an international outcry, with Palestinian officials, humanitarian organizations, and even the World Health Organization (WHO) raising their voices. Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning in response to the tragedy, labeling it as "genocide."
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "The massacre at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital is unprecedented in our history. While we've witnessed tragedies in past wars and days, but what took place tonight is tantamount to genocide."
The media office of Hamas, a Palestinian political and military organization, described the attack as a "war crime." The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) also condemned the Israeli assault as genocide.
Escalating humanitarian crisis
This heartbreaking incident comes as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly.
Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, and the WHO has issued a warning of an imminent catastrophe in the territory.
As the conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7, intensifies, several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to escape Israeli bombardments.
Israeli response
The Israeli military has stated that it is looking into the reports surrounding the attack, with Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, acknowledging the lack of details at this stage.
Meanwhile, the international community has been urged to intervene to halt the ongoing violence.
A statement issued by the Palestinian Liberation Organization called for immediate action, asserting, "What is taking place is genocide. We call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop this massacre. Silence is no longer acceptable."
The toll of the ongoing conflict stands at around 3,000 people killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, with more than 1,400 people in Israel losing their lives, the majority of whom were victims of attacks by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and targeted border communities.
As the situation in Gaza remains dire, the world watches with growing concern, hoping for a swift end to the violence and a path toward lasting peace.
Comment: The accusations and recriminations and excuses immediately began to fly
Biden blames Palestinians for Gaza hospital attackPalestine just wants things to stop:
US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he believed the nation's assurances that it was not responsible for the strike on al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night.
"Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," he assured the Israeli leader on Wednesday on a visit to Israel.
Biden said he was "deeply saddened and outraged" by the incident, which has claimed over 500 lives, according to Palestinian officials.
Washington has pledged continued military assistance to Israel, after a deadly incursion into southern Israel earlier this month by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza resulted in hundreds of deaths. The attackers also captured scores of hostages in the raid, whom they want to exchange for thousands of prisoners held in Israeli custody.
The Israeli government has vowed to obliterate the organization and has subjected Gaza to heavy bombardments since.
The visiting US leader focused on Hamas crimes during his meeting with Netanyahu.
[...]
"They have committed evils and atrocities that make ISIS look somewhat more rational," he claimed, referring to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), the jihadist group infamous for its graphic on-camera executions of hostages.
Biden also stressed that Hamas "does not represent all of the Palestinian people and has brought them only suffering."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog last week assigned some of the blame on civilian Palestinians, stating that "an entire nation out there ... is responsible."
"They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza," he declared.
"The hospital massacre cannot be tolerated by sensibility or the morals of nations, and what is taking place is genocide," Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, wrote on social media on Tuesday.Ex-Russian president Medvedev weighed in with a few truth bombs of his own:
"We call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop this massacre," he continued. "Silence and bias are no longer acceptable."
The Christian-run Al-Ahli Hospital was destroyed in an apparent missile strike on Tuesday, killing almost 500 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The bombing took place amid continuous Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, and Palestinian officials blamed Israel for targeting the facility.
Israeli officials blamed the blast on an errant rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad militant group. However, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Israeli forces struck a "Hamas terrorist base" hidden inside the hospital before deleting the tweet shortly afterward and posting another update blaming Hamas.
"The effects of the massacre are beyond description," Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said in a statement on social media on Tuesday. "The occupation broke all humanitarian norms, charters and laws, and they killed patients and citizens who were safe from its bombing everywhere in the Gaza Strip."
In an appeal directed at the "countries of the world" and the UN, al-Kaila pleaded for someone to "save our people from this deliberate genocide."
The Al-Ahli Hospital was located in Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Israeli authorities ordered the evacuation of the city last week, warning that anyone who refused to move south would not be safe from airstrikes. The World Health Organization called this order a "death sentence for the sick and injured," who were unable to leave hospitals in the city.
The US bears the ultimate responsibility for a strike on a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday amid the ongoing hostilities between Palestinian militant groups and Israel.
Writing on Telegram, Medvedev also weighed in on what he described as a "horrific attack" and "clearly a war crime."The final responsibility for it lies with those who cynically make money from wars... With those who thoughtlessly distribute colossal amounts of money for weapons to load its military-industrial complex with work and falsely proclaims their global mission to protect democratic values. The United States of America."
Reader Comments
It seems that Mr. Seymour Hersh was right.
Additionally, based on the speed, angle of entry, and the type of explosion, it's known what kind of missile was fired from an aircraft, along with many image comparisons confirm it was a USA-manufactured JDAM. There's no doubt that Israel did it, but they have the audacity and arrogance to accuse the Palestinians of doing it and the presumption that the rest of the world is as foolish and gullible as to believe them. It's what makes you believe you are the supreme race in the known universe
This implies U.S. involvement, which will lead to an escalation throughout the region.
Here's another article about how many international laws Israel has violated. [Link]
And I'm sure it will continue to increase, and instead of being sanctioned, they are rewarded with more money and resources. Cheers to the United States, the champions of democracy and freedom. Now, let's have a round of applause.
Sderot was settled by Jews in 1951.Those villagers (who, incidentally, sheltered Hagannah and Irgun operatives in the lead up to the '48 "War") and their descendants have been locked in the concentration camp called Gaza. They protest with rockets, they are bombed. They offer ceasefire, they are bombed. They march peacefully, they are fired upon.
According to Walid Khalidi in All That Remains, it along with the settlement of Or ha-Ner, founded in 1957, were established on the village lands of Najd, which means "elevated plain" in Arabic.* Najd's Palestinian villagers, approximately 620 in 1945, were expelled on 13 May 1948, before Israel was declared a state and before any Arab armies entered Palestine .
According to UN Resolution 194 and also the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 13, Section 2, the villagers of Najd have a right to return home to their personal property and to their native village.
Today, according to Khalidi, "some old trees grow" on the site of the village. It is "overgrown with cactuses and Christ's thorn and sycamore trees and contans the crumbled walls of unidentified buildings....
"There were 82 houses in Najd. Children went to school in Simsim, two kilometers away. According to Palestine Remembered the village has been completely "defaced."In 1596 Najd's population was 215.In 1838, Edward Robinson, an American biblical scholar "observed the villagers winnowing barley by throwing it into the air against the wind with wooden forks" [Robinson (1841) III: 260 as quoted in Khalidi 128].
Najd's villagers were mainly farmers and engaged in animal husbandry. "Fields of grain and fruit trees surrounded Najd on all sides.
"Najd is fourteen kilometers from Gaza. Palestinian Arabs own 12,669 dunums in Najd although Israel refuses to honor their rights to their personal property, and refuses them their inalienable right to return home. In 1945 Jews owned 495 dunums of land in Najd and public lands consisted of 412 dunums.
Najd is one of 418 ethnically cleansed villages by Zionist Jews that Dr. Khalidi includes in his seminal work. Khalidi dedicates his book:To all those for whom these villages were home and to their descendants.*
Khalidi, Walid, ed. All That Remains: The Palestinian Villages Occupied and Depopulated By Israel in 1948. Institute for Palestine Studies: Washington, D.C., 1992.
Israel has never ceased the relentless ethnic cleansing of Palestine.
What happened exceeded our boldest dreams. The Israelis fled twice from the Gaza. One of our companies held its position for forty minutes, while the other one lasted – upwards of six hours… I cannot describe to you the conditions in which the Palestinians are living. Only a handful will survive. All the rest will succumb, sooner or later. Their fate has been sealed. In almost all of the bunkers in which our friends are hiding one cannot even light a candle at night, for lack of air. Goodbye my friend. Perhaps we will see each other again. The main thing is this: My life's dream has become a reality. I have seen the Palestinian defense of Gaza in all its strength and glory. (Paraphrased from Mordechai Anielewicz, Warsaw Ghetto, April 1943) [Link]
Even odder that there were over 500 civies mulling around said parking lot
Whatever tho
President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed the Gaza Baptist hospital bombing, telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, but there's a lot of people out there not sure, so, we've got, we've got to overcome a lot of things." [Link]The Souless sadistic israeli psychopaths have timed this deliberate premeditated mass murder of innocent Palestinian civilians at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital for their american sock puppets arrival and entertainment.
Israel’s lies about deliberate hospital massacre quickly comes apart [Link]
... Tuesday’s massacre was not the first attack on al-Ahli hospital.
The American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which fundraises for the hospital, said that the hospital’s diagnostic cancer treatment center was struck by Israeli rocket fire on 14 October, injuring four of its staff.
Yousef Abu al-Rish, a senior health official in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that one day after al-Ahli hospital was attacked on Saturday, the Israeli military called the hospital’s director and told him “we warned you yesterday with two shells” and ordered the evacuation of the facility.
Israel has in recent days ordered several hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate completely, something they have said is impossible. The World Health Organization has called that Israeli order a “death sentence.”
“The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity and alternative shelter for those displaced,” . ....
[Link]