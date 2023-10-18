© Social media



Palestinian Civil Defense says massacre at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital is unprecedented in historyThe Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City witnessed a devastating tragedy on Tuesday, as Israeli airstrikes caused the loss of over 500 innocent lives.The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the grim toll, making this attack the deadliest Israeli airstrike in the five wars that have unfolded since 2008.The hospital, which had become a refuge for thousands of civilians seeking shelter and medical care amid the relentless Israeli bombardment, turned into a scene of devastation.The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that "hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis.The attack on Al-Ahli Hospital has triggered an international outcry, with Palestinian officials, humanitarian organizations, and even the World Health Organization (WHO) raising their voices. Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning in response to the tragedy, labeling it as "genocide."Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "The massacre at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital is unprecedented in our history. While we've witnessed tragedies in past wars and days, but what took place tonight is tantamount to genocide."The media office of Hamas, a Palestinian political and military organization, described the attack as a "war crime." The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) also condemned the Israeli assault as genocide.This heartbreaking incident comes as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly.Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, and the WHO has issued a warning of an imminent catastrophe in the territory.As the conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7, intensifies, several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to escape Israeli bombardments.In response, Israel had ordered residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.The Israeli military has stated that it is looking into the reports surrounding the attack, with Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, acknowledging the lack of details at this stage.Meanwhile, the international community has been urged to intervene to halt the ongoing violence.A statement issued by the Palestinian Liberation Organization called for immediate action, asserting, "What is taking place is genocide. We call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop this massacre. Silence is no longer acceptable."The toll of the ongoing conflict stands at around 3,000 people killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, with more than 1,400 people in Israel losing their lives, the majority of whom were victims of attacks by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and targeted border communities.As the situation in Gaza remains dire, the world watches with growing concern, hoping for a swift end to the violence and a path toward lasting peace.