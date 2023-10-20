Four more of Saed Swerki's relatives have died over the past week.RT Arabic's Saed Swerki held back tears on Wednesday evening as he reported from the Gaza City hospital, where hundreds perished the evening prior, five of them his own relatives.As Swerki reported live from the Ahli Arab Hospital, he revealed that his family members - a cousin and her children - were among those killed on Tuesday evening. The exact number of casualties from the explosion is still being established, though the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has claimed at least 450 have died and over 1,000 were wounded."Sometimes we struggle with our emotions because we have small children, parents, and grandchildren," he added. "For example, when I'm on the air and hear some kind of explosion, I immediately fear that my grandson has just been torn to pieces. Such is fate in the time of war."A bomb or a missile struck the hospital compound around 6:30pm local time on Tuesday, shattering windows and injuring many civilians, both inside and outside of the facility.Israel swiftly denied responsibility for the explosion, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming that a misfire from a "barrage of rockets [that] was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity" was to blame.Netanyahu declared war on Hamas in Gaza after the group attacked nearby villages and military bases on October 7, killing an estimated 1,300 Israelis, according to the government in West Jerusalem.