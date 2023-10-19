Comment: Are the knives finally out for Israel? The BBC's Channel 4 has produced a remarkably even-handed analysis (below) of the Al Alhi Hospital bombing. Given the stranglehold the Israel Lobby has on Britain, this is the equivalent of scathing public criticism.
So what do we actually know about the hospital blast - and the contradicting claims by Israel and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the UK?
It's been impossible to carry out any independent verification - but we've been examining the evidence presented by both sides so far.