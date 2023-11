© Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images



"We discussed the fact that I would — they wanted me to proceed in the way it would typically be done, and that would involve ultimately reaching out to the U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia.



"I raised the idea of 515 authority at that time because I had been handling the investigation for some period of time. And, as I said, they suggested let's go through the typical process and reach out to D.C. and see if D.C. would be interested in joining or otherwise participating in the investigation."

"As I understand it, the Special Attorney under 515 was for the purpose of allowing me, as a U.S. Attorney in one jurisdiction, to possibly proceed with charges in another jurisdiction."

"As I said, they said let's proceed as we would in the normal process. We talked a bit about the fact that it's often the case in D.C. that a DOJ component, whether it's Tax Division or Public Integrity, would develop a case and reach out to the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. and give them an opportunity to participate. So the discussion was let's proceed in a typical fashion."

"I did ask for 515 Special Attorney authority in the spring of 2022. They said to follow the process, talk to Graves, give him the opportunity to join. When I completed that process, I returned to 515, and I was assured you had the authority to proceed in D.C. and to file any charges you deem appropriate."

"Yes. We have been over this. It wasn't granted. They said, follow the process. I followed the process. I asked for something, and in that conversation they didn't give it to me."

"I'm not — you want me to say it's a denial, but it's not. Not when I know that, weeks later, I was specifically told, 'You can proceed.' So it's the same question, it's the same request. From my mind it's a sequencing event. It's not a denial in any way, shape or form. That's the way I interpreted it."

"I don't — I can't speak to Mr. Shapley. I'm not saying anything about whether he's lying. I'm not suggesting that he's lying. I don't know the basis for his statements or what he's committed to his notes."

"And that answer, I think the key is, is entirely consistent with what Mr. Shapley said after the October 7, 2022 meeting, when he said USA Weiss requested Special Counsel authority when it was sent to DC and Main DOJ denied his request and told him to follow the process."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) declined a request by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss for additional charging authority for the Hunter Biden case in spring 2022, prior to his special counsel appointment.according to a transcript of his testimony reviewed by the Daily Caller.Weiss spoke on the phone with Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer, his main point of contact, and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General (PADAG) John Carlin after he reached out about"I initiated email contact with Mr.Carlin, and I subsequently had a conversation with John Carlin, and I believe Brad Weinsheimer was on the call," Weiss testified.Weiss described how the DOJ officials told him to follow the normal charging process instead of giving him the extra authority.According to a transcript of his testimony reviewed by the Daily Caller, Weiss stated:testified before the Judiciary Committee in October and confirmed he declined to partner with Weiss on the Hunter Biden case, according to a transcript reviewed by the Daily Caller.also testified before the committee and confirmed his refusal to work with Weiss on the Hunter Biden case.Weiss also described his conversation with DOJ officials about the "process" surrounding potential cases in the District of Columbia.Weiss nevertheless insisted he would have been given 515 authority by the DOJ if the U.S. Attorneys declined to partner with him on the case.He was pressed again on section 515 authority and the nature of his phone call later in his testimony, resulting in a dispute over specific terminology."But [515 authority] wasn't granted, right?"Weiss said:He refused to say if the decision not to grant 515 authority was a "denial" by DOJ officials.IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified about an Oct. 7, 2022, meeting where Weiss allegedly said the DOJ denied his request for special counsel authority and told him to follow the process. Shapley's attorneys have shared an email and handwritten notes containing Shapley's account of the meeting.Weiss' rebuked Shapley's accusation that he requested special counsel authority and Shapley's allegation that Weiss said he did not have the final say on whether to file charges.He previously denied Shapley's accusations in a July letter to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.In early June, Weiss wrote a letter tosaying he had "ultimate authority" over the Hunter Biden investigation. A few weeks later, Weiss wrote a second letter to Jordan where he said his charging authority was geographically limited.Jordan told reporters after Weiss' testimony Tuesday thatShapley and IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified in May and June before the House Ways and Means Committee and accused DOJ investigators of giving Hunter Biden special treatment Shapley had accused Graves and Estrada of refusing to cooperate on the case prior to their testimony.Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in August after the IRS whistleblowers came forward and Hunter Biden's guilty plea agreement fell apart in court.Garland testified before the Judiciary Committee in September and deferred to Weiss on the specifics of the Hunter Biden investigation.and Garland said he did not consider anyone else for the special counsel position.Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an Oct. 3 arraignment in Delaware.