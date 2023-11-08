"The draft resolution is evasive on the most urgent issue of ending the fighting. And it has never been able to call for an immediate ceasefire in clear and unambiguous terms. At this moment, ceasefire is not only a diplomatic term, it means the life and death of many civilians. If a resolution from the Security Council is ambiguous on the issue of war and peace, it's irresponsible, and it's also extremely dangerous. It is tantamount to paving the way for large-scale military action and giving the green light to further escalation of the war."

Does Palestine have a right to defend itself?

UN General Assembly votes for an immediate ceasefire

In other words, they can let the Security Council know what the rest of the world thinks, and in this case the rest of the world's representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. The vote was 120 votes in favor, 14 against, with 45 abstaining.

"[This resolution] unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release."

