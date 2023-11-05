Shell's finance chief said on Thursday the firm had exited a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the planned SouthCoast windfarm off the coast of Massachusetts, agreeing to pay a penalty rather than face rising costs for building the project.The project, formerly known as Mayflower, was planned to have capacity of 2.4 GW.
Energy firms from BP (BP.L) to Orsted (ORSTED.CO) have announced hefty writedowns in recent days for their U.S. windfarm projects in the face of high inflation.
I suspect that Shell makes one more attempt to get a better price, which the Massachusetts public will end up paying for.