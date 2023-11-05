Executive summary

47% personally know someone who was killed by the COVID virus 24% personally know someone who was killed by the COVID vaccine. 42% said it was somewhat likely or very likely they would join a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects. That would make it the largest class action in US history by a long shot.

56% of people who got vaccinated are or were vaccine injured in some way. This is because 42% want to sue but only 75% were vaccinated. So 42/75=56%. That is is unprecedented; a complete train wreck for a vaccine that was touted as "safe and effective." If you believe over 1M people died from COVID, then this poll suggests that at least 500K people died from the COVID vaccine (computed as 24/47×1.1M killed from COVID virus using the two numbers above from the survey). If close to 24% of people knew someone who died from the vaccine, this means that over 1M people may have died from the vaccine. This is an estimate and, as confirmed by the X community note, the calculation is correct. They just objected to the fact that I didn't include "Estimated in the US" in my tweet. The CN is now gone.

Even worse, I called Sean Casten's office to find out the date Gwen was last vaccinated in order to expose the truth so the speculation would be over.



They said it was "Confidential." Really? Why is that??? If she wanted to go to a restaurant, she'd have to show her vaccine card.



Why is it suddenly confidential now after her death??

At least 15% of Congress becomes visibly vaccine injured. A state health official releases the record level data so that the community can prove the vaccines were a disaster (which will happen about 1 hour after they release the data). Sadly, nobody is going to do this. There isn't an honest, courageous health official anywhere in the country. A least 60% of Americans have been injured by the COVID vaccine.

They refuse to debate us to resolve the conflicts They seek to censor our views from public view They seek to undermine our credibility us by doing things such as publishing a "Disinformation Dozen" list. They hide the public health data from public view even though it could be easily disclosed without violating anyone's privacy. This causes everyone to have to speculate about what is really happening. They never call for transparency of public health data even though that would lead to better health outcomes When asked if they want to see very credible data which shows that they are wrong, they refuse to see it When asked if they believe in data transparency of public health data, they refuse to answer When asked to explain how a survey done by a credible polling organization can show a 42% rate of vaccine injury and 500,000 deaths, they try to change the topic They complain about misinformation being a huge problem, yet they could easily end the debate in a heartbeat by releasing the public health records. They will not do that.

