More than half of Ukrainians consider corruption to be their country's most pressing problem aside from the ongoing military hostilities, a fresh poll has revealed.The researchers from the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KMIC) asked people to name three things that worry them the most besides the conflict with Russia.The survey also revealed that 15% of Ukrainians are troubled the country hasn't been invited to join NATO, while 8% worry that Kiev's negotiations on becoming an EU member might fail.Politico reported last month that the Biden administration was far more worried about corruption in Ukraine than it admitted publicly.In September, the Ukrainian outlet Zerkalo Nedeli claimed that Zelensky had ordered Ukrainian journalists not to mention the issue of corruption in their reporting until the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.