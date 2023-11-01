Comment: Lest we forget the US was doing the same for Ukraine, which included directing the Kiev-junta's attacks on Russia, in addition to having a number of military staff working on the ground.
Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder spoke at a news conference on Tuesday.
Ryder said the Pentagon was aware that a medium-range ballistic missile or a cruise missile targeting Israel was fired by Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel group in Yemen. The missile was downed by Israel over the Red Sea.
Ryder added that US has decided to deploy an additional 300 troops to the US Central Command in the Middle East.
He said those troops are not going to Israel, but will support deterrence efforts to further bolster US force protection capabilities in the region.
Comment: Israel's Hannibal Directive acknowledges that hostages are not its priority, and its slaughter of them on October 7th proves this point:
Hannibal Directive: Israel's forces responsible for Israeli civilian & military deaths following October 7 attack, testimony reveals
US involvement in Israel's ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and the intention to incite a wider war through the continued genocide of Palestinians, are already becoming quite clear: