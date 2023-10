© Edgar Grimaldo/U.S. Air Force



"Sometimes something is treated as an official secret not in the hope that an adversary would never find out about it but rather [because] the U.S. government, for diplomatic or political reasons, does not want to officially acknowledge it. In this case, perhaps the base will be used to support operations elsewhere in the Middle East in which any acknowledgment that they were staged from Israel, or involved any cooperation with Israel, would be inconvenient and likely to elicit more negative reactions than the operations otherwise would elicit."

"We established an American base in the State of Israel, in the Israel Defense Forces, for the first time."

"My speculation is that the secrecy is a holdover from when U.S. presidential administrations tried to offer a pretense of not siding with Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab conflicts. The announcement of U.S. military bases in Israel in recent years likely reflects the dropping of that pretense and a desire to more publicly proclaim support for Israel."

Government documents pointing to construction at a classified U.S. base offer rare hints about a little noted U.S. military presence near Gaza.Two months before Hamas attacked Israel, thethe longstanding U.S. base isOn October 7, however, when thousands of Hamas rockets were launched, Site 512 saw nothing — because it is focused on Iranmore than 700 miles away.The U.S. Army is quietly moving ahead with construction at Site 512,perched atopto include what government records describe as a "life support facility": military speak for barracks-like structures for personnel.Though President Joe Biden and the White House insist that there are no plans to send U.S. troops to Israel amid its war on Hamas, a secret U.S. military presence in Israel already exists. And the government contracts and budget documents show it is evidently growing.The $35.8 million U.S. troop facility, not publicly announced nor previously reported, was obliquely referenced in an August 2 contract announcement by the Pentagon. Though the Defense Department has taken pains to obscure the site's true nature — describing it in other records merely as a "classified worldwide" project — budget documents reviewed by The Intercept reveal that it is part of Site 512. (The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)Paul Pillar, a former chief analyst at the CIA's counterterrorism center who said he had no specific knowledge of the base, told The Intercept:Rare acknowledgment of the U.S. military presence in Israel came in 2017, when the two countries inaugurated a military site that the U.S. government-funded Voice of America deemed "the first American military base on Israeli soil." Israeli Air Force's Brig. Gen. Tzvika Haimovitch called it "historic." He said:A day later, the U.S. military denied that it was an American base, insisting that it wasThe U.S. military employs similar euphemistic language to characterize the new facility in Israel, which its procurement records describe asSuch obfuscation is typical of U.S. military sites the Pentagon wants to conceal.a designation that is intended to confer a low-cost, light footprint presence but has been applied to bases that, as The Intercept has previously reported The overwhelming focus on Iran continues to play out in the U.S. government's response to the Hamas attack. In an attempt to counter Iran — which aids both Hamas and Israel's rival to the north, Hezbollah , a Lebanese political group with a robust military wing, both of which are considered terror groups by the U.S. — the Pentagon has vastly expanded its presence in the Middle East. Following the attack, the U.S. doubled the number of fighter jets in the region and deployed two aircraft carriers off the coast of Israel.Top Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have nonetheless castigated Biden for his purported "weakness on Iran." While some media accounts have said Iran played a role in planning the Hamas attack,The history of the U.S.-Israel relationship may be behind the failure to acknowledge the base, said an expert on overseas U.S. military bases.David Vine, a professor of anthropology at American University, told The Intercept: