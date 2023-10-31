yemen drone missile
© ansar Allah
Missiles and drone aircraft are seen on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen. Images released September 17, 2019.
The settlement's mayor says anti-air systems have been significantly increased in light of the recent operations.

A drone coming from the direction of the Red Sea infiltrated the "Eilat" settlement before being intercepted by the Israeli occupation, according to Israeli media reports.

A number of Israeli news agencies estimated that the UAV was launched from Yemen, stating that this "is the most logical assumption."

In light of these developments, the mayor of the settlement announced a "significant enhancement of air defense systems in the vicinity of Eilat."

News about missile and drone launches from Yemen toward the occupation entity has been recurring in the past two weeks.

The operations come in light of paramount solidarity with the Palestinian people from Yemen, with the support seeing Sanaa seeking to retaliate against the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes and massacres against the civilians in Gaza.

Most recently, Israeli outlets reported that a ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Monday dawn was intercepted by the US Navy in the northern Red Sea. Additionally, the Israeli Air Force stated a few days ago that it intercepted Yemeni drones over the Red Sea, claiming that they were launched from Yemen "potentially" toward "Israel".