The settlement's mayor says anti-air systems have been significantly increased in light of the recent operations., according to Israeli media reports.A number of Israeli news agencies estimated that the UAV was launched from Yemen, stating that this "is the most logical assumption."In light of these developments,News about missile and droneThe operations come in light of paramount solidarity with the Palestinian people from Yemen, with the support seeing Sanaa seeking to retaliate against the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes and massacres against the civilians in Gaza.Most recently,in the northern Red Sea. Additionally, the Israeli Air Force stated a few days ago that it intercepted Yemeni drones over the Red Sea, claiming that they were launched from Yemen "potentially" toward "Israel".