Puppet Masters
Yemen's Houthis announce attacks against Israeli settlements will continue until aggression stops, warns US against direct involvement
Al Mayadeen
Tue, 31 Oct 2023 12:05 UTC
A drone coming from the direction of the Red Sea infiltrated the "Eilat" settlement before being intercepted by the Israeli occupation, according to Israeli media reports.
A number of Israeli news agencies estimated that the UAV was launched from Yemen, stating that this "is the most logical assumption."
In light of these developments, the mayor of the settlement announced a "significant enhancement of air defense systems in the vicinity of Eilat."
News about missile and drone launches from Yemen toward the occupation entity has been recurring in the past two weeks.
The operations come in light of paramount solidarity with the Palestinian people from Yemen, with the support seeing Sanaa seeking to retaliate against the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes and massacres against the civilians in Gaza.
Most recently, Israeli outlets reported that a ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Monday dawn was intercepted by the US Navy in the northern Red Sea. Additionally, the Israeli Air Force stated a few days ago that it intercepted Yemeni drones over the Red Sea, claiming that they were launched from Yemen "potentially" toward "Israel".
Reader Comments
Glad I ain't there and I think the fleets should come back to port - the sooner the better.
This is going nowhere good.....and the longer the uncertainty of it all is at the precipice....well you know - the greater the chances somebody decides to just push an effing button of dismay at being pushed back into a corner....
Funny thing is - I heard a rumor - the buttons are already compromised, but truly tis just a rumor and maybe I just made it up for the sake of de-escalation and such...you know - for the sake of babies - in both places - in all places for eff sake.
Eff the zigaboos and really if you lived in Yemen - what they been through - hells-bells...
Why not shoot some bottle rockets and whatnot...
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
Recent Comments
Dr Mads Gilbert, who worked in Gaza for decades, says there is no control centre under Al-Shifa hospital, it’s lies of genocidal bolshevik mass...
They don't "realize" anything. Going broke isn't an issue when governments pay you to promulgate the latest narrative (basically a guarantee of...
Quantum computers are NOT the silly box shown in above image. People (especially those highly graphenated) ARE the cyberphysical backbone of the...
Douglas MacGregor's take on this was that the Dagestanis had been whipped up into an eschatological froth by Erdogan's speech (or something like...
I got a great idea for a tattoo for these morons- "DOUBLE DOWN ON DUMB"
Comment: See also: Iran-Russia set a western trap in Palestine
This just in:
Reuters reports: More details of the announcement: See also: