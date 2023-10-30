Syria US America military
US occupation soldiers sit in an army vehicle in al0Hasakah, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted, again, the US occupation base located in eastern Syria's al-Shadadi, in the al-Hasakah countryside.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday morning, that it successfully targeted the al-Shadadi US occupation base in al-Hasakah countryside, eastern Syria.

At midnight between 28 and 29 October, Al Mayadeen's sources confirmed that the US occupation base in al-Omar oil field east of Deir Ezzor in Syria came under attack, leading to explosions inside the base. The sources added that the sounds of explosions were heard in surrounding areas. It is worth noting that the base has been the target of several attacks recently.

On Friday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that a strike targeted the base itself.

Sources revealed to Al Mayadeen that the base was targeted with six rockets launched from the desert between the cities of al-Mayadeen and al-Bukamal.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its Resistance fighters targeted the US forces at al-Tanf base, located on the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, with two drones. Sources reported to Al Mayadeen that "a missile also targeted American forces in Kharab al-Jir in Syria."

Explosions inside Conoco US base in Deir Ezzor: Al Mayadeen sources

Al Mayadeen's sources reported early on Friday sounds of explosions inside the US occupation Conoco Field base in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The sources mentioned that the explosions are likely the result of the base being targeted with several rockets, with no information available yet regarding casualties.

Around that same time, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced targeting US forces in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region using two drones, confirming direct hits.