Explosions inside Conoco US base in Deir Ezzor: Al Mayadeen sources

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted, again, the US occupation base located in eastern Syria's al-Shadadi, in the al-Hasakah countryside.morning, that it successfully targeted the al-Shadadi US occupation base in al-Hasakah countryside, eastern Syria.The sources added that the sounds of explosions were heard in surrounding areas. It is worth noting that the base has been the target of several attacks recently.On Friday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that a strike targeted the base itself.Sources revealed to Al Mayadeen that the base wasbetween the cities of al-Mayadeen and al-Bukamal.Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its. Sources reported to Al Mayadeen that "a missile also targeted American forces in Kharab al-Jir in Syria."Al Mayadeen's sources reported early on Friday sounds ofThe sources mentioned that the explosions are likely the result of the base being targeted with several rockets, with no information available yet regarding casualties.Around that same time, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced, confirming direct hits.